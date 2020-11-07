BOD Vs MOT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Hammered by Monaco, Bordeaux look to turnaround their appalling form.

In a season riddled with abject and abysmal performances, the only thing veering Bordeaux clear of their apathy this season was the side’s defensive setup. The backline was assiduously working towards compensating for the side’s harrowing attacking displays, a defensive which was managing to stave off certain defeats for the club.

That last pillar holding the club up in Ligue 1 2020-21 also collapsed thought the last time the team stepped out onto the middle. With AS Monaco schooling Bordeaux to hit them for four on the day, Bordeaux have now been completely exposed this season.

The ever widening cracks developing in the team’s ranks leave the club with a measly two wins in its last five affairs. The club has stumbled all the way down into 12th spot, a position which the club is fully deserving of given their complete lack of interest to punch above their weight.

BOD Vs MOT Fantasy Probable Winner

While Montpellier themselves haven’t come up with anything to write home about this season, the club finally managed to curb a four match winless spin the last time around. With wind in the sails with that 1-0 triumph, the club will come hot out of the blocks today to pull off a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Bordeaux are going to be without Kalu who is spending time on the sidelines due to his injury.

Jonas is out with an injury while Hilton and Damien are both suspended for the scrimmage.

Bordeaux

Costil, Sabaly, Pablo, Koscielny, Benito, Otavio, Basic, Oudin, Ben Arfa, De Preville, Maja

Montpellier

Bertaud, Souquet, Congre, Mendes, Oyongo, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Laborde, Delort, Mavididi

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: Bordeaux Vs Montpellier

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

Bordeaux

Montpellier

Bygone Encounter

Monaco Vs Bordeaux: 4-0

St. Etienne Vs Montpellier: 0-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Despite being hit for four the last time around, Benoit Costil managed to scoot criticism free on the day. He was the only difference between his club conceding a bucketload of goals on the day, a player who did everything within his capacity to keep the scoreline as respectable as plausible for the club.

Defenders

Prior to their four goal debacle against Monaco, Bordeaux had let in just five goals in seven encounter. Laurent Koscielny was an instrumental figure in that string brand of defending, a defender who managed to even contribute to his side’s attacks with the one assist.

Montpellier meanwhile see us rope in the enterprising Daniel Congre. He has been an integral part of both the side’s attacks and defence, a player who has two goals to show for his affinity to canter his way up the park.

Pedro Mendes links up with him, a player who has an akin attacking penchant.

Midfielders

Up against a defence which was resigned to concede four the last time around, Teji Savanier can easily end up adding to his three goal tally. Slotting in alongside him is Jordan Ferri, two names who can easily manifest a titillating match winning performance for the visiting team

Bordeaux on the other hand see us opt for top scorer Remi Oudin given the two goals he has in his kitty with Hatem Ben Arfa slotting in next to him.

Strikers

A massive reason for his two goals has been Jimmy Brian who has helped himself to the two assists. Montpellier elsewhere will be represented by the enigmatic Andy Delort with his extradonaire skill set seeing him lead the side’s top scoring pile.

Gaetan Laborde has been equally influential for the club, assisting four goals for his counterparts to see the two form the duo from the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With three goals and two assists, Delort steps out as our side’s captain while Laborde is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Costil, Laurent, Mendes, Congre, Oudin, Hatem, Savanier, Jordan, Jimmy, Andy, Laborde

