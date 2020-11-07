Getty Images



For the first time this season, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will face off against one another in Bundesliga play for the latest edition of what is commonly known as “Der Klassiker.” In what should come as no surprise this is once again a battle between Germany’s first and second place teams in its top flight division.

Dortmund’s recent rise to international prominence comes courtesy of a class of younger players like Erling Haaland (20), Jadon Sancho (20) and Gio Reyna (17). Bayern, meanwhile, are continuing down their path of world domination with the names that have helped them be one the best teams in Europe over the last few years: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and even Joshua Kimmich.

While this is a historic rivalry, it has been rather one-sided in recent years. Dortmund have won just twice out of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, and in the bigger picture, their success has paled in comparison to their rivals, a club that has won the Bundesliga for eight straight seasons — 30 times overall, which is a record.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Westfalenstadion — Dortmund, Germany

TV and live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Dortmund +290; Draw +300; Bayern -120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Prediction

It would be nice to see an underdog victory in this match, but the fact of the matter is that Bayern are just too good of a club to expect anyone to actually beat them at this moment. That’s not to say that Dortmund won’t have a shout, as there are still unaddressed holes in Bayern’s backline that went unanswered even as far back as the Champions League final. Pick: Bayern 4, Dortmund 2