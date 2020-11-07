BAR Vs RB Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Change of tutelage does little to inspire Barcelona’s lax squad.

Not even for a fleeting period in the 2020-21 edition of La Liga have Barcelona’s players managed to feign interest in addressing their dreary form. Akin to last season, the club has made for an agonising setup, a team which without a win in its last four outings finds itself slumped in 12th place the moment.

Despite getting their whims and fancies satisfied as their strong arm tactics lead in the club’s members of the board deciding to depart for greener pastures, Barcelona’s players have refused to uplift the mood around the club. The shortcomings which were present in the bygone season have emerged once again, ones which allude towards a large rot in the club’s setup.

Already losing massive ground in the clamour for the glistening title, Barcelona know they need to wrench out of their pickle at the earliest plausible. Another winless result today could widen the deficit to one unlikely the side will be able to pursue despite up being in only the first couple of months in the league.

BAR Vs RB Fantasy Probable Winner

Defeating Elche the last time around, Real Betis not only halted their losing spree in the league but also moved above Barcelona in the points tally. They’ll serve a stern test to Barcelona come today’s contest but ultimately fail to get past the line due to their callous defensive setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Coutinho and Ronald are both out with injury concerns for Barcelona.

Real Betis will be devoid of the services of Dani and Martin who are nursing injuries currently.

Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Messi, Fati, Griezmann

Real Betis

Bravo, Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno, Carvalho, Rodriguez, Fekir, Canales, Tello, Sanabria

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs Real Betis

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 8:45pm IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Top Scorer

Barcelona

Real Betis

Bygone Encounter

Deportivo Alaves Vs Barcelona: 1-1

Real Betis Vs Elche: 3-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Claudio Bravo from Real Betis will be our pick in this docket of our side. The shot stopper has managed to provide some kind of resillinace to an other lacklustre defence, a player capable of parrying away an onslaught of shots.

Defenders

With both these defensive setups tottering their way to a string of abysmal showings, a cleansheet looks extremely unlikely for either side. However, if there’s any team capable of pulling off a shutdown it’s clearly Barcelona, a narrative which sees us opt for an all Barcelona backline in this slot.

Gerard Pique who scored for the side in his foregone skirmish becomes the first player from the side. Joining up are fullbacks Sergio Roberto and Jordi Alba, two players who have offered much needed wide attacking support to the club.

Midfielders

The only good thing to have come out of Barcelona across the course of the foregone season is Ansu Fati. The young player has fast earned a place for himself in his side’s playing 11, scoring four goals already to make the club’s top scorer.

Frenkie de Jong links up with him while Real Betis will be represented by an entire triad in this docket. We begin with their leading creator Sergio Canales, a player whose ability to square the ball to his counterparts has seen him pop up with four assists.

Top scorer with the four goals and one assists, Cristian Tello will partner him up with William Carvalho who has struck home two peach of a goals completing the framework.

Strikers

He’s yet to score a non-penalty goal this season but despite that we’ll be opting for Lionel Messi from Barcelona. He converted a penalty earlier in the week, one which sees us indulge in him along with Antoine Griezmann who scored his first goal of the season the last time around.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Messi’s one goal sees him captain our team while Fati is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bravo, Alba, Pique, Roberto, Fati, Frenkie, William, Tello, Sergio, Lionel, Antoine

