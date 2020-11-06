ZAL Vs RM Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Rejuvenated Real Madrid look to halt second placed Kaunas.

Although things haven’t quite shaped up for them as they would have transpired prior to the onset of the Euroleague, Real Madrid showed that they are far from done in the marquee league. The side’s triumph against Bayern Munich in its most recent encounter was a testament to the side’s wordclass skill set.

Floundering in form with two defeats on the bounce seeing them register just the one win in five clashes, Real Madrid found themselves in a pickle ahead of their clash against Bayern Munich. Where nothing was swinging in Real Madrid’s favour, the Germans were staying true to their nature, a team marauding its way up the points tally.

The quandary Real Madrid found themselves in ahead of the clash is what made their win all the more special. Also, the overwhelming 100-82 triumph was indicative of the sprawling talent this Real Madrid outfit possesses, a win which could end up being a defining moment for the club in its travails ahead.

ZAL Vs RM Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite their sensational win, Real Madrid know they have a string of issues to iron before they can regain their identity as a ruthless setup. The currently prevalent issues in the side’s ranks are bound to be exploited by Kaunas who are currently sitting strong in second place.

This has a humdinger written all over it, an affair which Real Madrid should just about squirm their way to a win in.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Garino is set to miss out on the contest with the Kaunas player out with an injury.

Causeur is out with Coronavirus.

Kaunas

Grigonis, Milaknis, Rubit, Hayes, Geben

Real Madrid

Campazzo, Tavares, Carroll, Thompkins, Deck

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Kaunas Vs Real Madrid

Date And Time: 6th November, Friday: 11:30pm

Venue: Zalgirio Arena, Kaunas

Best Shooter

Kaunas

Real Madrid

Best Defender

Kaunas

Real Madrid

Bygone Encounter

Lyon Vs Kaunas: 74-83

Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich: 100-82

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

With 14 points to his name against Bayern Munich, Sergio Llull showed why he’s considered such a crucial part of Real Madrid’s docket. Kaunas on the other hand will see us indulge in the services of Lukas Lekavicius who came alive for a 9 points, 5 assist and 3 rebounds performance.

Shooting Guard

Kaunas’ top scorer in their bygone win, Marius Grigonis burst onto the stage with a 25 point display. It was a showing which touched the roof, a performance which makes the shooting guard an instant pick for the day’s event.

Thomas Walkup was equally pivotal for the club on the day. He helped himself to a neat 11 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds, a well rounded performance which alluded towards his expansive expertise.

Small Forward

Steve Vasturia joins the two up after his 6 boards in the same contest saw him clobber a string of attempted baskets sent down his way. Real Madrid meanwhile will be represented by Alberto Abdala-Diaz whose ability to backtrack and drop his offhanded shots helped him to a 10 point display.

Power Forward

In a period of uncertainty against Bayern Munich, Trey Thompkins not only acted as a calming figure for Real Madrid but also emerged as his side’s game winner. His 16 points ain the paint and 7 defensive rebounds were quiessential to the Spanish club’s cause on the day.

Centre

With Real Madrid extremely unsure of themselves when it comes to the defensive side of the game, this clash can easily see Augustine Rubit fill his shoes with points in the paint.

Star Player

Thompkins’ ability to cajole his way a double-double sees us opt for his as the star player while Grigonis is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Llull, Lekavicius, Grigonis, Walkup, Vasturia, Alberto, Trey, Rubit

