“You could put 205 on his back and he could create this brand”: Mustafa Ali reveals who he would add to add to 205 Live to draw more interest in the show.

205 Live was billed as a fast-paced non-stop action show. It did deliver in what it promised. However, the show never beyond that. WWE failed to get the audience to care for the show and its stars. The company itself seemed to have eventually lose interest in the brand as time went by.

Mustafa Ali believes the show airing after SmackDown was one of the biggest downfalls of the show. He compared the situation to “an opening band going after Metallica” and claimed that the WWE could have fixed that by adding one big name to the show so the audience could have someone to look forward to.

Mustafa Ali reveals who he would add to add to 205 Live to draw more interest

“205 going on after SmackDown was the equivalent of an opening band going on after Metallica,” Mustafa Ali said on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast. “No one is there to see them.

“We were sitting in gorilla one day. I looked at the monitor and it was Randy Orton vs John Cena in a 2 out of 3 falls match to end SmackDown. The place is going nuts. There is this crazy match. We looked at each other and thought, what are we going to do?

“I don’t want to call it the problem, but I think the thing that was overlooked was that 205 was new. New Superstars were being presented. If you gave us Rey Mysterio, you could put 205 on his back and he could create this brand because at least there is immediate interest in Rey; therefore interest in the show. Now you can put Buddy Murphy against Rey, now you can build Buddy. Then once Buddy is established, you put me.”

Mustafa Ali was eventually moved to SmackDown before heading to RAW where he now functions as the leader of renegade group Retribution. Rey Mysterio is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins on SmackDown. Buddy Murphy, on the other hand, is involved in the crossfire alongside Rey’s daughter Aalyah.

205 Live is still on. However, it is now under the NXT umbrella instead of WWE’s main roster.

