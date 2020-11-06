Chris Morris not playing: Royal Challengers Bangalore have made as many as four changes to their Playing XI for the knockout match tonight.

During the eliminator match of the ongoing 13th match of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. Dew could play an effect, the last couple of games say so. But the wicket will not change a lot. We are under no pressure, it already started a couple of games back. The trophy means a lot for us, the owners and the fans back home,” Warner told Star Sports during the toss.

Talking about the changes made to their Playing XI, Warner announced an unfortunate development that wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha will miss this match due to an injury and has been replaced by Sreevats Goswami.

Why is Chris Morris not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs SRH?

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, also wanted to field first to combat the dew factor which generally affectes the game in the second innings.

“It could go both ways, we would have bowled first. But runs on the board could prove crucial. The last game opened up completely, when you haven’t qualified, the nerves will come. It’s an exciting time, it’s been a leisure to play here. The seniors will have to take up responsibility, let the youngsters play freely,” Kohli told Star Sports.

Having made as many as four changes to their Playing XI, Kohli announced that they have included opening batsman Aaron Finch, all-rounder Moeen Ali, spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Navdeep Saini in place of opening batsman Joshua Philippe, all-rounders in Chris Morris and Isuru Udana and spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

Good luck Mo 🤞 He makes the @RCBTweets XI for their crucial IPL clash this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/wt7yzZFHFz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 6, 2020

“Chris Morris misses out with a quad injury, Joshua Phillipe is out as well. Aaron Finch is back, so is Adam Zampa. [Navdeep] Saini replaces Shahbaz Ahmed,” Kohli added.