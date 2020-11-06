Underdogs dominated in the NFL last week, going 10-4 against the spread. For the season, they’re 68-51 against the number, covering slightly more than 57 percent of the time. Should you follow that trend in your Week 9 NFL bets and NFL parlays? The Panthers will likely welcome back running back Christian McCaffrey and look like a dangerous underdog at Kansas City. The Chiefs, 10.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at William Hill, could get caught looking ahead to their revenge game next week versus the Raiders.

Dallas is Week 9’s biggest underdog at 14 points against Pittsburgh. The Cowboys haven’t covered in any game, but this is one of the largest NFL spreads of the season against a Steelers team poised for a letdown. Pittsburgh just upset archrival Baltimore, 28-24, in an extremely physical game and has to travel for the second straight week. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks or predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 9 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through eight weeks this season, he is 35-19 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against-the-spread.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 9. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 9 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 9 schedule, Hammer says the Cardinals (-5) will cover against the visiting Dolphins. The Cardinals are coming off a bye, while the Dolphins are traveling cross-country for rookie Tua Tagovailoa’s first road start.

Arizona is welcoming a season-high 4,200 fans into the stadium, giving the team a boost as it eyes a fourth straight win. Kyler Murray has accounted for 20 touchdowns (seven rushing) while earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors two of the past three weeks.

Hammer likes Murray to outduel Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, who mustered only 145 total yards last week, their lowest total since 2013.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other games: Seahawks vs. Bills and Saints vs. Buccaneers, the Sunday Night Football showdown. In one of those games, Goldberg says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that’s way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer’s top Week 9 NFL expert picks? Which side of Seahawks vs. Bills and Saints vs. Buccaneers do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg’s Week 9 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 35-19 heater, and find out.