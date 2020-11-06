Getty Images



Still cannot get hot. Another week where I went 500. One game over .500 for the season. Blah! This week I’m again going conservative because some of the games that I liked at the start of the week have been impacted by COVID-19, with key players missing extended periods of practice and some questions about exactly who is going to play when. I have a feeling the deeper we get into the season, the more this becomes an issue. The numbers just are not pointed in a good direction for so many of the communities where these games are being played.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Chiefs -10.5 vs. Panthers

The Chiefs don’t even really seem to be cranking at full steam on offense; they can kind of cruise and turn it on and turn it off when they want. But they’re still good for about 35 points a game. They can beat you so many different ways and the special teams continue to stand out as well. The Panthers have hit a little rough stretch. Their lack of talent in a key spot is apparent and as much good work as they did to start trying to fix that defense, they still have some significant issues to fill on the defensive line, particularly in the interior and also in their linebacking corps. Anytime you have instability in your spine as a defense, that’s a problem, and especially against an offense as good as the Chiefs. Christian McCaffrey missed a lot of time and I’m not sure he comes right back and starts dominating, particularly against this defense. I don’t see this as being a particularly close game.

Seahawks -2.5 at Bills

This Bills defense continues to give me pause. They cannot stop the run well this year, they have issues in the secondary and they are facing the MVP this week. I also don’t like how the Bills are struggling to finish drives and settling for too many field goals. Their balance on offense has not been what many thought it would be. Josh Allen in the last four weeks has not been nearly as accurate and effective as he was in the opening weeks of the season. Especially given how beat up they’ve been in the secondary, I just don’t see how Buffalo can keep pace with this gifted group of Seattle pass catchers. Maybe Carlos Dunlap can add a little something to the Seahawks’ toothless pass rush, but either way I see them rolling up a lot of points here. Seattle hasn’t struggled nearly as much with the East Coast time zone thing in recent years.