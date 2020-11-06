WBN vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Without a win this season, Koln find themselves entrapped in the relegation zone.

Sitting in 16 th place in the 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga, Koln are in dire need of their first three points this season. Although the last couple of weeks have offered some kind of solace to the club with the team registering its first couple of points with two draws, the team continues to remain winless in six encounters.

The club has made for an appalling, abject and languid setup, a side which has absolutely refused to address its ever waning form. Its what the foregone 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the club’s most special performance of this season, with the side taking away a slew of positives despite being downed on the day.

Facing the league leaders, this was widely envisioned to be a clash where Koln would be made a mockery of on the day. However, the side was having none of that with the team for the first time ever this season deciding to show fight and character which had been amiss till now to make life jittery for Barcelona.

Probable Winner

It’s a fortitude filled showing which augurs well for the side when they come across a Werder Bremen side which has hit a rut. Although Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, they are currently on a drab three game drawing spree. This will be a closely fought fixture with us envisioning both the teams sharing the one point apiece on the day.

Team News

Niclas and Davie have both sustained injuries while Agu has been diagnosed positive for COVID.

The duo of Kainz and Hector misses out for Koln with ongoing injuries while Robert is in quarantine after owing to Coronavirus.

Probable Playing XI

Werder Bremen

Pavienka, Veljkovic, Moisander, Friedl, Gebre Selassie, Gross, Eggestein, Mbom, Chong, Bittencourt, Sargent.

Koln

T Horn, Wolf, Bornauw, Czichos, J Horn, Shkiri, Duda, Ozcan, Limnios, Andersson, Jakobs.

Top Goal-scorer

Werder Bremen – Niclas: 4 Goals.

Koln – Drexler: 2 Goals.

WBN vs KOL Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

Koln’s Timo Horn decided that he wasn’t going to crack under the pressure of the league’s most pristine attacking setup. The goal-keeper pulled off his performance of the season on the day, a showing which saw him make life extremely tiresome for Bayern Munich.

Defenders

Sebastian Bornauw who has pulled off the one assist for the side links up with him for the outing. Werder Bremen on the other hand will see us immerse in the services of a trivalent owing to the languid nature of Koln’s attack.

Scoring on just six occasions, Koln have offered little in the way of attacking guile and acumen. It’s a side a resilient and resolute Werder Bremen defence will be fancying to pull off a cleansheet against to see us enshrine Theodor Gebre Selassie, Marco Friedl and Jean Manuel Mbom from the club into our setup.

Mid-fielders

With Niclas out of the upcoming encounter, for Werder Bremen, Leonardo Bittencourt will be handed over the entire brunt of scoring for the club. He’s shone in moments with the one goal alluding what he’s capable of once he applies himself in the middle.

Christian Gross with the one assist will partner up with him with the flair filled Maximilian Eggestien completing the triad from the club. The visiting team elsewhere will be represented by Ondrej Duda who has hit home the one goal for the side.

Strikers

Scoring two of the six goals his side have managed to forage for themselves, Sebastian Andersson was always going to be a must pick for us while Werder Bremen’s striker, Josh Sargent will wrap up our set of picks for the matchup.

Captain and vice-captain

Sargent’s ability to traverse his way past defences sees him be our captain while Bittencourt is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Horn, Bornauw, Friedl, Jean, Theodor, Gross, Eggestien, Duda, Bittencourt, Andersson, Josh.

