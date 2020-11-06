Voyboy banned from Twitch: Major League of Legends & Twitch streamer Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani joins a long list of undisclosed bans on Twitch. But why?

Twitch’s banning policies and procedures have gathered much attention in the past & for valid reasons. The infamous ban of Dr DisRespect a few months ago sent shock waves throughout the streaming community. And a DMCA crackdown on Twitch’s part is leading to a major ripple effect.

Voyboy banned from Twitch? What exactly happened?

Everything, in this case, was all too sudden. Voyboy was streaming League much in the same way as usual. Then, all of a sudden, at around 12 AM UTC, a Twitter post from Twitch partner ban bot, Streamer bans made the announcement.

Within the next 5 minutes, the report was confirmed by a puzzled Voyboy himself.

Uhm. Was just streaming League 5 minutes ago when looks like my @Twitch account got banned… https://t.co/S0xu45RzUF — Joedat (@Voyboy) November 5, 2020

What caused the ban?

As is typical, a cauldron full of rumours is already in circulation over the Internet. And Twitch, in trademark fashion, hasn’t disclosed any details about the ban. However, by far the most obvious reason seems to the recent DMCA crackdown.

For those of you who do not know, Twitch has been very harsh streamers playing copyrighted music on their channels of late. This has caused many famous streamers like xQc & Pokimane to reluctantly withdraw many Twitch streams from the past.

RIP to over 6+ years worth of VODs, clips, and memories. on the plus side, i’ll start reuploading VODs to YT for anyone who missed the stream 😊 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 23, 2020

The entire community has been unhappy including fans. And a serious dialogue is going on between Twitch & streamers regarding the acceptable norms and rights.

Bottomline.

While Dr DisRespect’s ban was by no means a DMCA issue, he is a part of the recent trend of undisclosed Twitch bans. There has also been a strict, often controversial censorship on Twitch’s part. And all of this, as expected, is angering users & threatening the democratic atmosphere on Twitch.