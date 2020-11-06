URY Vs SPK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Must win encounter for a Spartak Moscow side embroiled in a rut

Spartak Moscow’s 1-0 defeat to Rostov the last time they took to the land of the Russian Premier League ended up snatching the reversed first spot from the side. Slipping into third with the side, the side now finds itself trailing CSK Moscow by the one point as the battle for showpiece league heats up.

With the top three slots in the league determined by the measly one point, for Spartak Moscow, it is prudent to return to winning ways come today. Given how closely contested and gruelling the clamour for the glistening trophy is turning out to be, Spartak Moscow will be well aware that any further slipup could end up proving calamitous for them this season.

What will give much needed solace to the side after its lacklustre display the last time around is the fact that its paired alongside Ural come today. This has a Spartak Moscow written all over it, one where they should manage to turnaround their abysmal display from the previous contest.

Although Ural have managed to forage two unbeaten results on the bounce, this clash should see them revert to losing ways. They are up against a way superior side, a team they’ll roll over and fall flat infront of.

Ural’s Oleg is going to ascribe his spell away from the game to an injury.

Maksim is still spending time on the injury bed.

Ural

Pomazun, Kulakov, Rykov, Aleksey, Igor, Bavin, Rafal, Dmitri, Eric, Andrey, Andrei

Spartak Moscow

Aleksandr, Georgi, Gigot, Kral, Lucas, Nikolay, Zobnin, Bakaev, Nail, Kokorin, Sobolev

Match Details

Russian Premier League 2020-21

Match: Ural Vs Spartak Moscow

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Bygone Encounter

Spartak Moscow Vs Rostov: 0-1

Ufa Vs Ural: 1-2

URY Vs SPK Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only reason Ural were able to accrue their first win in five matches was due to Ilya Pomazun. The team had its goal-keeper to thank for a match winning performance, one where he tamed the opposition by curbing their attempted soirees to breach his goal.

Defenders

Spartak Moscow’s own defensive resillinace and perseverance wasn’t the only reason for us indulging in the pick of a trio from the club. The team comes across a side which has scored on a sorry 7 occasions this season, an appalling and sordid attack which had goalless in four matches on the string.

It’s a side Spartak Moscow will have little qualms in stalling from scoring to see us opt for all of Pavel Maslov, Ayrton Lucas and Samuel Gigot from the side.

Midfielders

Ural have massively relied on Eric Bicfalvi to come up with the goals for the side. The club’s top scorer, he has more than double the goals than anyone else, a player who has taken centrestage for the club in attack.

Danijel Miskic with the one assist joins him up with the flair of Andrey Egorychev completing the trivalent of picks from the side. Spartak Moscow meanwhile see us opt for the services of three assist man Zelimkhan Bakayev.

Strikers

Jordan Larrson has done everything asked of him by his club this season. He’s not only thumped home the six goals but has also crafted the most number of goals for his side with the four assists being a testament of that narrative.

The side’s top scorer, he was an instant pick for us with Ezequiel Ponce’s hand in six goals seeing him join up. Completing the set of picks from the visiting team is Alexander Sobolev who has helped himself to a neat three assists.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His 10 goal contributions see Jordan captain our team for today with Ponce slotting in as the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Pomazun, Gigot, Maslov, Lucas, Bakayev, Egorychev, Bicfalvi, Miskic, Larsson, Sobolev, Ponce

