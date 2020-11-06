UFC Vegas 13: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and where to watch UFC Vegas 13.

After a scintillating week which became the testament of Anderson Silva’s last combat gig in UFC, the Vegas series continues, and this week in its 13th edition, 11 fights are lined up, with the headliner being the Light Heavyweight contest between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Before being the main event protagonists of UFC Vegas 13, the two Light Heavyweights were set to face each other on August 12, and then on October 3. But, both the times Covid-19 laid waste on the concerned booking. However, as they say third time is a charm, the two cut out a focused figure at the Weigh-ins and at the face-offs and this time come what may an intriguing match-up is certainly awaiting.

With the Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya set to become Jan Blachowicz’s (Light Heavyweight champion) next opponent, the aforementioned main event isn’t pronounced as the fight that will crown the Next No.1 contender for the Light Heavyweight title, however, on winning, it is certain that one of the individual’s chances will get bolstered.

The co-main event of the night is a heavyweight clash between Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser. This would be Boser’s third Octagon outing in 2020, compared to Arlovski’s second, and both are yet to see a loss in the year.

Besides the feature fights there are 9 more bouts that are also certain to create a spectacle in the Apex Center.

UFC Vegas 13: Full Fight Card

At the weight-ins all the 22 fighters successfully hit the defined weight mark. Therefore, all 11 fights are on board, and no fighter will forfeit any part of the fight purse in favour of his/her opponent.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Fight (Main Event): Thiago Santos (21-7) Vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7)

Heavyweight Fight (Co-main event): Andrei Arlovski (29-19) Vs. Tanner Boser (19-6)

Bantamweight Fight: Raoni Barcelos (15-1) Vs. Khalid Taha (13-2)

Middleweight Fight: Ian Heinisch (14-3) Vs. Brendan Allen (15-3)

Women Strawweight Fight: Claudia Gadelha (18-4) Vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Trevin Giles (12-2) Vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2)

Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (11-2) Vs. Jamey Simmons (7-2)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexandr Romanov (12-0) Vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (17-7)

Featherweight Fight: Darren Elkins (25-9) Vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-1)

Welterweight Fight: Max Griffin (15-8) Vs. Ramiz Brahimaz (8-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Gustavo Lopez (11-5) Vs. Anthony Birchak (16-6)

UFC Vegas 13: Date and Time

UFC Vegas 13 will take place at the APEX CENTER, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date

US: November 7, 2020

UK: November 8, 2020

Australia: November 8, 2020

India: November 8, 2020

Time

US: Preliminary- 7 PM, ET. Main Card- 10 PM, ET

UK: Preliminary- 12 AM, GMT. Main Card- 3 AM, GMT

Australia: Preliminary- 11 AM, AEST. Main Card- 2:00 PM, AEST

India: Preliminary- 5:30 AM. Main Card- 8:30 AM

UFC Vegas 13: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

