The much anticipated Middleweight contest between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson is off following a reported injury concern from Till’s side. They were set to face each other on December 5, 2020.

Darren Till, who last stepped inside the Octagon in July, 2020, against Robert Whittaker, suffered a unanimous loss as well as a torn MCL (Knee Injury) in the fight. However, he was expected to recuperate in a few months, and thus was booked to square off against Jack Hermansson, in a bout which might have uplifted one of these contenders’ chances to get in the title frame.

But, this injury setback (Not disclosed) has seemingly eradicated the likelihood of such elevation, at least from Till’s end. Although, Jack Hermansson is still intact for the main event bout, and according to sources he will now face Kevin Holland.

Breaking: Injury has forced Darren Till out of his UFC Fight Night main event against Jack Hermansson on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. Kevin Holland steps in as a replacement. pic.twitter.com/8R5V0yk4Vc — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 6, 2020

Jack Hermansson Vs. Kevin Holland: Stakes

While, Hermansson Vs. Till, would have been the fight between No.4 and No.6 ranked Middleweight, but with Kevin Holland now replacing Darren Till, it will be No.4 Vs. Unranked fighter in UFC. Even so, the stakes will be high for this clash as well.

Jack Hermansson is apparently seeking a title shot, and a victory over Gorilla might have given him the ultimate impetus, but a fight against Kevin Holland can also prove to be a make or break for him, as Kevin Holland is also surging in the division.

Kevin Holland is currently on a 4-match winning streak, and the scheduled match-up will be his fifth Octagon outing in 2020. Moreover, the Trailblazer carries an almost perfect 7-1 output from his last 8. Therefore, if he prevails, then not only he would (Probably) see an entry in the Top-15 Middleweights, but will also modify the UFC record books, since a win would make him the first middleweight ever to secure 5 victories in a calendar year.

