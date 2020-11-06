The UEFA Europa League is shifting into high gear with two of the six matchdays in the group stage behind us as the road to the final in Gdansk in 2021 takes shape.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage. The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10, and as always, CBS All Access is your go-home for the Europa League. You can stream every Europa League (and Champions League) match live on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

1. Roma (ITA) 3 2 1 0 +6 7 2. Young Boys (SUI) 3 1 1 1 +2 4 3. CFR Cluj (ROU) 3 1 1 1 -3 4 4. CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 3 0 1 2 -5 1

Group B

1. Arsenal (ENG) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2. Molde (NOR) 3 2 0 1 -1 6 3. Rapid Wien (AUT) 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4. Dundalk (IRL) 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Group C

1. Slavia Prague (CZE) 3 2 0 1 0 6 2. Leverkusen (GER) 3 2 0 1 +5 6 3. Nice (FRA) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 3 1 0 2 -1 3

Group D

1. Rangers (SCO) 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2. Benfica (POR) 3 2 1 0 +5 7 3. Lech Poznan (POL) 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4. Standard Liege (BEL) 3 0 0 3 -7 0

Group E

1. Granada (ESP) 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2. PAOK (GRE) 3 1 2 0 +3 5 3. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4. Omonoia (CYP) 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Group F

1. AZ Alkmaar (NED) 3 2 0 1 +3 6 2. Napoli (ITA) 3 2 0 1 1 6 3. Real Sociedad (ESP) 3 2 0 1 1 6 4. Rijeka (CRO) 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Group G

1. Leicester City (ENG) 3 3 0 0 +8 9 2. Braga (POR) 3 2 0 1 0 6 3. AEK Athens (GRE) 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4. Zorya Luhansk (UKR) 3 0 0 3 -7 0

Group H

1. Lille (FRA) 3 2 1 0 +6 7 2. AC Milan (ITA) 3 2 0 1 +2 6 3. Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4. Celtic (SCO) 3 0 1 2 -5 1

Group I

1. Villarreal (ESP) 3 3 0 0 +8 9 2. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 3 2 0 1 -2 6 3. Sivasspor (TUR) 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4. Qarabag (AZE) 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Group J

1. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 3 2 0 1 +4 6 2. Royal Antwerp (BEL) 3 2 0 1 +1 6 3. LASK (AUT) 3 2 0 1 -1 6 4. Ludogorets (BUL) 3 0 0 3 -4 0

Group K

1. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 3 1 2 0 +1 5 2. Wolfsberg (AUT) 3 1 1 1 +2 4 3. Feyenoord (NED) 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4. CSKA Moscow (RUS) 3 0 2 1 -2 2

Group L