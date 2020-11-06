Earlier today, streamer Voyboy was banned by Twitch. This comes in the wake of the recent DMCA crackdown. Regardless, Voyboy isn’t the first streamer to be banned, rather he joins a list of streamers to be banned by Twitch for inexplicable reasons.

The DMCA crackdown has divided the streaming community. Twitch’s recent actions have further fueled the division and alienation between the streaming sight and content creators.

While Twitch maybe following the rule book, the community is far from pleased with how the issue was handled. Arbitary decisions by the company are becoming the norm.

One such case, that was highlighted and is well documented is Dr.Disrespect’s ban from Twitch. Let us take a look at some other streamers who like Voyboy were banned apparently for DMCA reasons.

Twitch bans A Rocket League pro SquishyMuffinz –

Recently the Rocket League star was banned by Twitch. The reason was unclear but fans speculated it was because Squishy did not delete his older videos and clips. The Rocket League community started a #FreeSquishy campaign in an effort to get his account re-instated. They succeeded as he was unbanned soon. Squishy was only unbanned when he deleted all his previous content.

Twitch bans Overwatch star Ryujehong –

Former Overwatch League pro Jehong “ryujehong” Ryu was banned on Twitch. It was the Twitch partner’s first ban, leaving fans curious as to what happened. It’s possible that ryujehong experienced similar DMCA issues, although the veteran support player didn’t specify this himself.

StreamerBans and smaller streamers who faced the axe –

A small time Twitch partner Bucklington is said to be the first to be banned by twitch over the DMCA issue. He said that he did not receive the email from twitch as it went to different tab in his email. The community again responded by supporting Buck and argued against the ban. An independent bot is set up to monitor the bans. It goes by the name of StreamerBans. Fans can check it to see the status of streamers who face bans.

The DMCA issue is proving to be very divisive in the Esports community as a whole. Recently even big streamers like xQc and timthetatman said that they had deleted their entire older content. The story keeps on developing and it remains to be seen where it might end.