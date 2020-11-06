Twitter is a very weird corner of the internet, full of a countless number of lanes.

For example, you have Black Twitter. You also have Pineapple on Pizza Twitter. We can keep going. There’s Football Twitter, ForEx Twitter, Academic Twitter, Tech Twitter, Weird Twitter.

And then you have Basketball Twitter, which feels like some sort of twisted amalgamation of all the Twitters put together. It’s also where you can find some of the most interesting characters on the app.

With that being the case, though, I’m not sure anybody would’ve put money on the person running the Velveeta Cheese Twitter account being…