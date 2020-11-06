TRA vs SUP Fantasy Prediction: Trailblazers vs Supernovas – 7 November 2020 (Sharjah). This is the last league game of the tournament and the Supernovas needs to win here in order to survive.

Trailblazers will take Supernovas on in the League Match of The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. BCCI has done a tremendous job in organizing this tournament and, these four games will be of great interest.

The Trailblazers registered a one-sided win in their last game and their place in the Final is now almost confirmed whereas the Supernovas need to win this game in order to maintain their hopes for the finals. This is going to be a crunch game.

Pitch Report – The pitch in Sharjah is favouring the spinners due to slow nature but the boundaries are small in this ground.

Time:- 7:30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trailblazers – Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas – Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Shakera Selman.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Ecclestone, S Mandhana, R Gayakwad, C Atapattu, and H Kaur.

TRA vs SUP Team Wicket-Keeper

R Ghosh (Price 8) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Ghosh will play at the number 3 slot and she played a really good cameo in the last game. She is the best pick in this category.

TRA vs SUP Team Batsmen

S Mandhana (Price 10.5) will be our batter from Trailblazers. Smriti has been one of India’s biggest match-winners in recent times and is an un-droppable option. She didn’t fare out well in the last game but is a class player and should be retained.

H Kaur (Price 10) and J Rodriguez (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Supernovas. Both of them are match-winners of this format and have the ability to turn the game on their own. Jemimah won the player of the tournament last year and she is expected to deliver well in this game after failing in the last whereas Harman is a T20 specialist and is the captain of the national team as well. She played a really good knock in the last game and would like to continue. Both of them are match-winners.

TRA vs SUP Team All-Rounders

D Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Trailblazers. Deepti is India’s underrated assassin. She scored at an average of 38.67 in the last T20 World-Cup and has also picked 53 T20I wickets in 48 games.

C Atapattu (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Supernovas. Chamari is one of the best reliable players in women’s cricket. She plays in the top-order and bowls his bowling quota as well. Atapattu scored at an average of 38.50 in the last T20 World Cup and was brilliant in the last game as well.

[Alternate Changes: J Rodriguez and D Sharma Out; P Punia and D Dottin In]

TRA vs SUP Team Bowlers

A Khaka (Price 8.5) and R Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Supernovas. Khaka bowled beautifully in the last game and her slower balls are a treat to watch whereas Radha also picked 6 wickets in just 3 games of the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and the track of Sharjah will suit their bowling.

S Ecclestone (Price 9.5), R Gayakwad (Price 8.5), and J Goswami (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Trailblazers. Ecclestone is a world-class bowler from England and she proved her class by picking four wickets in the last game whereas, Gayakwad is yet another gem from India with 35 T20I wickets under her belt and she also picked a couple of wickets last time around. Jhulan, on the other hand, is an experienced campaigner and a wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Supernovas will be the favourites to win this game

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Ecclestone and Chamari Atapattu

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

