SS-W vs HB-W Fantasy Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women – 7 November 2020 (Sydney)

Sydney Sixers Women will take Hobart Hurricanes Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Sydney Sixers are unbeaten in the tournament till now and have earned 8 points in the tournament so far whereas the Hurricanes have won one game in the tournament and are currently at the 6th position with four points. The Sixers should dominate in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to favour the batters with a little help for the spinners later on.

Match Details :

Time:- 10:10 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sydney Sixers Women – Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Done van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell.

Hobart Hurricanes Women – Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tyron, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

E Perry, A Healy, N Carey, B Vakerawa, and M Kapp.

SS-W vs HB-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Healy is a wonderful player and has scored a half-century already in the tournament. She is an opener and was the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup as well.

SS-W vs HB-W Team Batsmen

A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batter from the Sydney Sixers Women. Gardner is a wonderful player and has been contributing with the ball in the last couple of games where she has picked four wickets. She is a wonderful batter as well and is a must-have pick.

N Stalenberg (Price 9) and S Moloney (Price 8) will be our batters from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Naomi has been the best batter of the side this season and played a brilliant knock in the last game as well whereas Moloney is helpful in managing credits and picked a couple of wickets in the last game.

SS-W vs HB-W Team All-Rounders

N Carey (Price 9.5) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Carey picked 13 wickets last season and in this season, she has been contributing with both bat and the ball whereas Matthews is a T20 superstar and just cannot be dropped from the team.

E Perry (Price 10.5) and M Kapp (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Sixers Women. Perry is a superstar player and batted at an average of 93.80 last season and is a really good wicket-taker as well. She scored a half-century in the last game and picked three wickets in her bowling whereas Kapp is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 15 wickets in the last season of WBBL. She has also picked five wickets this season as well. Both of them are champion players.

SS-W vs HB-W Team Bowlers

S Campbell (Price 8) and L Griffith (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Sixers Women. Campbell is bowling seriously well and has picked four wickets in the tournament so far whereas Griffith has also picked a couple of wickets.

B Vakerawa (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Hobart Hurricanes Women. Vakerawa is an exceptional player and picked 20 wickets last season. She has picked four wickets this season as well and is one of the best bowlers in the tournament.

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Hayley Matthews

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Nicola Carey and Marizanne Kapp

