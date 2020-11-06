SOU vs NEW Fantasy Team Prediction: With four wins in their last five matches, Southampton make massive strides to nestle into fifth place.

Southampton’s sensational and sparkling form is reminiscent of their form in the tailend of the bygone edition for the Premier League. Where the club was fighting for survival in the league back then, the team is now setting the speed with a charismatic winning spree, results which see the side sit as high as fifth place in the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League.

Pulling off two wins on the spin, this Southampton side has emerged as a truly remarkable and formidable opposition at the moment. The club has been fearless in its approach no matter who the opposition, showing not only grit but panache as well to blow sides apart with their gripping brand of attacking play.

The side will be striving to keep its sensational run going when it comes across Newcastle United today. This is a favourable contest for Southampton, a tie which will see their paper thin defence be hardly tested by a Newcastle United side which has been found wanting of goals across the season.

Probable Winner

Although the visiting team did manage to pull off a 2-1 win against Everton the last time around, the result was more down to Everton’s lacklustre showing rather than Newcastle United’s acumen. Unfortunately, Southampton won’t accord them the same leeway with Newcastle United being putdown in the upcoming matchup.

Team News

Moussa, Jake and Ings are all ruled out for Southampton pertaining to their injuries.

Martin, Matt and Yedlin ascribe their absence from the day’s affair to ongoing injury concerns.

Probable Playing XI

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong, Walcott, Adams.

Newcastle United

Darlow, Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez, Murphy, Hayden, Hendrick, Lewis, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Fraser.

Top Goal-scorer

Southampton – Ings: 5 Goals, 2 Assists.

Newcastle United – Wilson: 6 Goals, 1 Assist.

SOU vs NEW Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keeper

Karl Darlow from Newcastle United will be inducted in our side as the goal-keeper for this encounter. The shot stopper managed to stave off an onslaught against Everton, one which helped his side pull off a 2-1 win on the day.

Defenders

While for Southampton defence has continued to be an area the side is yet to improve, for all their predicaments, the club can easily end up with a cleansheet today. The side is up against a Newcastle United which has massively relied on Wilson for goals with the rest of the players contributing nothing of note.

We begin with the selection of Jannik Vestergaard who has the two goals in his last two encounter. Kyle Walker-Peters has been equally resplendent in attack, persistently cantering his way into the side’s attacking plays. Completing the set of picks from the side is Jack Stephens.

Mid-fielders

James Ward-Prowse decided he wanted to have a real party the last time he stepped out onto the pitch. He thumped two goals and an assist in the encounter, a match winning performance which saw him run the show for his side.

Stuart Armstrong who has the two assists joins up for the encounter with Oriel Romeu completing the triad of picks from the side. The one goal and one assist for them each sees us rope in the indomitable partnership of Allan Saint-Maxim and Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United.

Strikers

Callum Wilson is turning out into a really pristine signing for the visiting team. He’s scored over 50% of the side’s goals, a player who has helped bridged the gap ever widening in attack for the club with six goals.

In Ings’ absence, Che Adams will be asked to spearhead Southampton’s attack, a role he’s shown he can pull off with the one goal and two assists till now.

Captain and vice-captain

The three goals for James see him be our captain for the day while Wilson is the vice-captain..

Fantasy Team

Darlow, Jannik, Kyle, Jack, James, Jeff, Oriol, Allan, Stuart, Wilson, Adams.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.