SO Vs UFA Fantasy Team Prediction : Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Ufa fast emerging as firm contenders to make the drop this season.

Although still over half of the proceedings in the 2020-21 edition of the Russian Premier League are yet to unravel, Ufa are already widely being touted as one of the clubs set to earn relegation this season. While its never prudent to discount a side so early in the season, Ufa’s misconduct is seeing no end with the club least interested in punching above its weight.

Winless in their last five fixtures, a run of form which included three defeats on the spin, Ufa have offered absolutely nothing this term. The side has been nothing but an onlooker, a side which has been clamped down on and toyed around with by its opponents.

The side is all set to be schooled once again today when it comes across Sochi. Defeating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 the last time they stepped out onto the pitch, Sochi are making a foray into this contest having wrenched out of the soup they found themselves in.

Probable Winner

Propelled by their foregone win, Sochi with wind in their wings will come out hammer and tongs today to dish out a pummelling to Ufa.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Sochi will have to make do without the injured Noboa, Aleksey and Popov.

Sochi

Soslan, Ivan, Miladinovic, Miha, Zaika, Elmir, Noboa, Ibrahim, Poloz, Nikita, Anton

Ufa

Belenov, Tabidze, Pavel, Ionut, Jokic, Aliev, Golubev, Carp, Igor, Krotov, Gamid

Match Details

Russian Premier League 2020-21

Match: Sochi Vs Ufa

Date And Time: 6th November, Friday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Top Scorer

Sochi

Ufa

Bygone Encounter

Sochi Vs Lokomotiv Moscow: 2-1

Ufa Vs Ural: 1-2

SO Vs UFA Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Asked to act as the watchdog of the worst defensive setup in the league, Aleksandr Belenov could have easily downed tools like his counterparts. However, he refused to do so, instead waging a lone battle to stand above his compatriots.

Defenders

Up against a side which has the least number of goals to its name, for Sochi, today’s encounter could finally offer a leeway to accrue a much coveted cleansheet. Ufa have been timid and meek in attack, a side which has a measly 7 goals in 13 encounters.

The high likelihood of a Sochi cleansheets sees us induct in our side Ivan Miladinovic, Sergei Terekhov and Miha Mevlja from the club. The opposition meanwhile see us repose faith in the versatile wingback Oleg Danchenko who has struck two assists for his side.

Midfielders

He will find company in the services of the enigmatic Artyom Golubev while the hosts elsewhere will see an entire trio maraud their way into our setup. We begin with Timofey Magasov, a player who has endeared to us with his ability to square the ball to his counterparts, an ability which has seen him pull off three assists.

Joaozinho follows him in the assist pile with two assists of his own with top scorer in Noboa’s absence, four goal man Nikita Burmistrov wrapping up our set of picks from the side.

Strikers

Anton Zabolotny has hit the three goals with him and Nikita moving in unison to ensure the side hasn’t been hurt by Noboa’s spell of the sidelines. Ufa meanwhile will see Komnen Andric find a place in our setup with him scoring one of the seven goals the side have to account for their troubles.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Anton’s three goals will see him captain our team while Nikita is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Belenov, Mevlja, Miladinovic, Terekhov, Danchenko, Joaozinho, Golubev, Burmistrov, Margasov, Andric, Anton

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.