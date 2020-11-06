USATSI



The Boston Red Sox are prepared to fill the final managerial vacancy in Major League Baseball. Boston intends to name Alex Cora their new skipper, just weeks after announcing Ron Roenicke would return for the 2021 season, Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ reports.

The two finalists for the position were believed to be Cora and Fuld.

Cora, 45, had held the Red Sox job for two seasons before he was dismissed in January in response to his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. It should be noted that the Red Sox were later investigated and punished for their own technological misconduct. The Red Sox replaced Cora with Roenicke, who had previously served as Cora’s bench coach.

Cora won 59.3 percent of the regular-season games he managed. He also led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title, topping the Los Angeles Dodgers along the way.

The Red Sox were one of three teams to change managers this winter. The Chicago White Sox hired Tony La Russa after dismissing Manager of the Year finalist Rick Renteria; the Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, replaced the retiring Ron Gardenhire with A.J. Hinch. Like Cora, Hinch had been part of the Astros sign-stealing controversy.