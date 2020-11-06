You might have noticed there’s A LOT going on in the news right now having to do with the 2020 presidential election, especially on Friday morning.

So you absolutely may have missed it and that’s perfectly fine: per multiple reports, including from USA TODAY Sports, the Boston Red Sox are rehiring Alex Cora as their manager.

Yes, that’s the same Alex Cora who brought the Red Sox to a title in 2018, who was then let go by Boston in January of this year (yep, that happened in 2020!) and was suspended for the entire season because he was the Houston Astros’ bench coach during the sign-stealing scandal of 2017.

And that report dropped right in the middle of news breaking regarding the election, around 9:16 a.m. ET on Friday:

There were lots of laughs to be had:

Pretty amazing.