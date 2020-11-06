We typically release a new Bachelorette Power Ranking after every episode of The Bachelorette, but given the unprecedented twist of Clare leaving early, the power rankings will be relaunched next week. Instead, we’ll look at one of the wildest sequences in show history, which ended with the arrival of the new Bachelorette.

Episode 4 opened with the line we’ve been hearing in previews all season long: “You’ve just blown up the Bachelorette.” Chris Harrison visits Clare to have an open conversation about the state of the season, and reveals that there’s a general unease among the contestants not named Dale. Clare, to this point, has made it glaringly obvious that she’s head over heels for Dale and not particularly interested in anyone else, and everyone is catching on.

Chris asks Clare if she and Dale had been in contact prior to the start of filming – as many viewers have predicted, myself included – but Clare said they had not exchanged a single word. She did suggest that her crush on Dale may have started from perusing his social media profiles. Chris finally asked Clare if the season was over for all the other guys, and she said yes.

The Clare-and-Dale relationship was then immediately kicked into overdrive. That night, Dale and Clare had dinner together, and Clare confessed her love for Dale (and Dale reciprocated). Interestingly, Clare shared the story of how her parents met, and said that they had only met a single time before her dad proposed. They capped the night by dancing to a slightly awkward live musical performance – a Bachelorette staple – and then spent the night together.

The next day, Clare faced the rest of the contestants and shared the news. They were understandably upset – and Kenny called for Clare to apologize to the group for “faking it” after she had immediately fallen in love with Dale.

In a private conversation with Dale, Chris confirmed that her season was over – and that Dale would immediately have to decide whether or not to propose to Clare. Neil Lane was rushed in to produce a ring, and in just the fourth episode of the season, we got an engagement.

The 16 remaining men began packing up and preparing to leave the Bachelor bubble – but Chris Harrison presented them with a choice. Each contestant could opt to leave the show if they were too attached to Clare, or prepare themselves to meet a new mystery Bachelorette later that night. No one chose to leave, and the episode ended with Tayshia Adams arriving to the resort. Tayshia made a deep run on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise.

We’ll see the first impressions next week in Episode 5.