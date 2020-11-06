Rashid Khan run-out: The Afghani spinner proved his mettle on the field after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder.

During the eliminator match of the ongoing 13th seaosn of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali (0) registered a rare case of getting run-out on a free-hit.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 11th over when Ali’s attempt of sneaking a single off a free-hit found him in trouble. Having hit a fuller delivery from Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem straight to Rashid Khan at extra cover, Ali quickly called for a single.

What happened further was Rashid collecting the ball cleanly and successfully nailing a direct-hit at the non-striker’s end where Ali was nowhere to be found in the picture. While batsmen prefer to receive a free-hit as their first delivery, Ali couldn’t capitialize on the same in any manner.

While Rashid didn’t pick a wicket off his own bowling, him giving away only 22 runs in addition to running out Ali calls for a praiseworthy performance on the field.

In his four overs, Nadeem conceded 30 runs and dismissed Royal Challengers batsman Aaron Finch (32) to break a potentially dangerous partnership between Finch and AB de Villiers.

Rashid Khan run-out vs SRH

WATCH – That remarkable @rashidkhan_19 run-out If he is not taking wickets, he sure is running batsmen out. Sample that for a fielding brilliance. Collected the ball, throws it, direct hit. OUT. 📹📹https://t.co/aXlglGY1NV #Eliminator #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 6, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

On Free hit you can get RUNOUT… #RCBvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

RASHID KHAN 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 6, 2020

Free hit and the only way you can get out.. run out.. as absurd as it can be #IPL2020 #RCBvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 6, 2020

