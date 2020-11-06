PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I – 7 November (Rawalpindi). The T20I series is expected to be a close-affair after the thrilling ODI series.

Hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I match of the 3 matches T20I series. The ODI series was a thriller and, the T20I series is expected to be the same as well.

Pakistan won the ODI series and would like to stamp their authority in the T20I series as well. Although, the ODI win was not at all convincing and, they need to certainly perform better in this format. Mohammad Hafeez is expected to be back for this series and, this is going to be a big plus for the side.

Zimbabwe played really well in the ODI series and, the victory in the last game would have certainly boosted the confidence of the side. They have finally found their best combination and, their senior batsmen have played really well. The bowlers are also looking sharp and, they can be even more superior in this format.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The pitch is really good for batting with spinners getting some help as well due to the slow nature of it.

We can expect clear skies throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe – Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano.

Match Details

Three Match T20I Series

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe First T20I Match

Date and Time: 7 November, Saturday – 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch: Pakistan Cricket Association Youtube Channel

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Zimbabwe

Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Brendan Taylor will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Taylor is one of the best batsmen of Zimbabwe and was brilliant in the ODI series. He scored one century and one half-century in the 3 games series and he is the best pick in this category.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Babar Azam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar is going to open in the T20I series and his record in this format is brilliant as well, whereas Haider & Fakhar were brilliant in the recently concluded National T20 Cup and scored piles of runs. All three of them will bat in the top-order and are brilliant players in the shortest format of the game.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Hafeez is expected to be in the T20I team and won the Man of the Series in the last T20I series against England. He is an experienced campaigner and a brilliant player of this format.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams will be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams scored one half-century and one century in the last ODI series and was really good in his bowling as well whereas Raza is a proven T20 player and has played T20 cricket all-around the world. Sean is an un-droppable option and Raza can bat in the top-order as well.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Pakistan, the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Hasnain will make it into our team. Hasnain picked a fifer in the last ODI game whereas Shaheen picked a fifer in the first ODI game. Riaz, on the other hand, has also been really a good player of this format. All three of them were brilliant in the recent National T20 Cup as well where they were amongst the top wicket-takers.

Blessing Muzarabani will be our bowler from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani is a talented individual and has played county cricket as well. He picked a fifer in the last ODI game and was overall brilliant in the series as well.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Sean Williams.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sean Williams and Fakhar Zaman.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.