It was another week and another dominant display of football by Packers superstar receiver Davante Adams. In Green Bay’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, Adams was once again sensational, totaling 10 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. What makes that stat line even more laughably absurd is the fact that none of those totals were season-highs for him in 2020. Adams bested this yardage total a few games back in Week 7 when he recorded 196 yards receiving and he’s already had two games this year where he’s hauled in more than the 10 receptions he had in the Week 9 opener.

“I think that’s fair to say,” Adams told reporters postgame when asked if he’s the best receiver in the NFL. “That’s not being conceited. That’s being confident.”

Because of that ridiculous start through the first half of the regular season for Adams, the Packers receiver has now gone where no other pass catcher has gone before. According to NFL Research, Adams is the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 50-plus receptions, 600-plus receiving yards, and eight-plus touchdowns through his first six games of the season.

Adams missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a hamstring injury and Green Bay had a Week 5 bye, which is why he’s only played in six contests to this point in the year. Nevertheless, when Adams is on the field, he’s been unstoppable.

Specifically, Adams currently has 53 receptions, 675 yards, and eight touchdowns for the season with Week 9 now in the books. If we were to project that pace over the course of a 16-game regular season, Adams would on track for 1,800 yards receiving, 141-ish receptions, and around 21 touchdowns. That single-season receiving yard total would rank fifth-best all-time, ousting Isaac Bruce’s 1995 campaign (1,781 yards) from the top-five. The near-141 receptions would be on the brink of breaking Michael Thomas’ record of 149 catches that he just hit a season ago. Adams would also join Randy Moss (23 touchdowns, 2007) and Jerry Rice (22 touchdowns, 1987) as the only pass-catchers to have 20 or more touchdown receptions in a single season.

What makes those ranks even more eye-popping is that those record-breaking totals would happen all within one season for Adams at that clip. Of course, because he missed time, Adams won’t reach those heights. That said, he is currently on track to finish with around 124 receptions (seventh-most all-time), 1,575 receiving yards, and 18-ish touchdowns (tied for third-most all-time for a season). Yes, that’s in just 14 games played.