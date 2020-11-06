The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 9 on Thursday night, as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams flew past Nick Mullens and Co., 34-17. The 49ers’ loss this week can probably be blamed on injuries, as they became the first team since the 1970 merger to play a game without their starting quarterback and six of their top seven players in yards from scrimmage, outside of the 1987 replacement player games.

They won’t be the only team that will have to attempt to overcome significant injuries this week, however. For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to do without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and the New York Giants will not have Devonta Freeman. Several other important players are set to return to the field this week, however, such as Christian McCaffrey and Chris Godwin.

Check out our full injury rundown below that also includes game statues for Week 9 below. All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Giants at Washington (-2.5)

Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis are expected to carry the load for the Giants in the backfield, as Freeman will be out with an ankle injury. He did return to practice on Thursday and Friday as a limited participant but apparently did not feel good enough to be able to suit up on Sunday.

Washington not having one of their starting offensive tackles in Christian is worrisome, but the good news is that defensive end James Smith-Williams, pass rusher Montez Sweat, tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Isaiah Wright are good to go after all being limited participants earlier in the week.

The Bills will again be without several notable starters on Sunday. There’s especially concerning when it comes to the offensive and defensive fronts, as Morse is out while Butler, Ford and Johnson are questionable to play.

Ingram is doubtful to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury, so expect the bulk of the carries to be given to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Hilton did not practice all week due to a groin injury, but the Colts are still giving him a small chance to play on Sunday. Alie-Cox sat out of practice on Thursday with a knee injury, but did return as a limited participant on Friday. He is questionable to play.

The big storyline for the Lions is Golladay being out with a hip injury, as he did not practice all week. Another player to keep in mind is quarterback Matthew Stafford, since he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. He has a chance to be activated for Sunday’s game, but he was not able to practice all week.

The Vikings clearly have some issues in the secondary, as they have already ruled out three cornerbacks for Sunday and have another listed as questionable. Hand was a limited participant in practice all week, however, which means he should have a decent chance to suit up.

The Panthers get their best player back this week, as star running back Christian McCaffrey will take the field for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 2. Carolina could be without one of its best player on the defensive side of the ball, however, as Chinn is questionable to play with a knee injury. The Panthers will certainly need him if they want to attempt to hold the Chiefs’ passing attack in check.

Analysis to come.

Texans (-7) at Jaguars

Texans: TBA

TBA Jaguars: TBA

Analysis to come.

Broncos: TBA

TBA Falcons: TBA

Analysis to come.

Raiders: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

The Steelers are relatively healthy entering this Week 9 matchup, but not having Alualu on the defensive line is certainly notable.

Dolphins: TBA

TBA Cardinals: TBA

Analysis to come.

Saints: TBA

TBA Buccaneers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.