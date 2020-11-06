USA Today



As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the country, the NFL is also dealing with the exact same issue. For the past few weeks, things have been relatively quiet on the COVID-19 front for the league, but that has changed a lot heading into Week 9.

As of Friday morning, 50% of the league’s 32 teams are dealing with at least one case of coronavirus. In total, 16 teams have either had to place a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list or had to shut down their facility due to a COVID scare.

The one thing to remember about COVID-19 is that if a player has tested positive or has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they’re viewed as a high-risk close contact, they could potentially still play on Sunday if they record five straight days of negative tests. (This only applies to players who were placed on the list on Monday or Tuesday. Any player who is placed on the list after that will have to sit out Week 9.)

Here are the teams that have been impacted by COVID-19 this week.

49ers: San Francisco has four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel along with starting tackle Trent Williams were deemed close contacts of receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive. Those four players all had to sit out Thursday’s loss to Green Bay.

San Francisco has four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel along with starting tackle Trent Williams were deemed close contacts of receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive. Those four players all had to sit out Thursday’s loss to Green Bay. Packers: The Packers have three guys on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams along with linebacker Kamal Martin. All three players had to sit out the Packers’ Thursday night win over San Francisco. Packers linebacker Krys Barnes, who played on Thursday before leaving the game with an injury, tested positive on Friday.

Matthew Stafford was the biggest name to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list for any team this week and he’s one of two Lions players currently on the list, along with linebacker Jarrad Davis. Ravens: Not only is Baltimore dealing with a positive test from cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but they also had to place linebackers ﻿Matt Judon﻿, ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿Patrick Queen﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿ and Malik Harrison along with defensive backs ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens play the Colts this week.

Any team dealing with a COVID situation has to follow the NFL’s intensive protocol guidelines, which means half the league is currently following those guidelines through at least Sunday. You can read more about the intensive protocol guidelines by clicking here.

As for the NFL’s Week 9 schedule, it’s highly unlikely the league will make any changes for Week 9, but if things get any crazier, who knows what will happen.