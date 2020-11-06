Home NFL NFL insider notes: Why scoring is up in 2020, a glimmer of... NFL NFL insider notes: Why scoring is up in 2020, a glimmer of hope for the Jets, NFL Week 9 picks and more (News) By Sport - November 6, 2020 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp And here’s the latest on how NFL is staying on top of COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NFL Raiders, Jon Gruden reportedly fined, docked draft pick for violating COVID-19 protocol involving Trent Brown (News) NFL The best bet for an abnormal Thursday Night Football game (News) NFL Golden Tate returns to practice, Giants coaches explain the plan moving forward for Week 9 and beyond (News) LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Recent Posts NBA season to start Dec. 22 with 72-game schedule as NBPA tentatively approves ownership... NBA Sport - November 6, 2020 0 NFL insider notes: Why scoring is up in 2020, a glimmer of hope for... NFL Sport - November 6, 2020 0 Raiders, Jon Gruden reportedly fined, docked draft pick for violating COVID-19 protocol involving Trent... NFL Sport - November 6, 2020 0 The best bet for an abnormal Thursday Night Football game (News) NFL Sport - November 6, 2020 0 - Advertisement -