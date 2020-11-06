NFL daily Fantasy players are always looking for opportunities to capitalize on players who might be underpriced based on their expected usage. The Miami Dolphins backfield might provide one of those opportunities in Week 9. Myles Gaskin was placed on IR with a knee injury and Matt Breida is questionable with a hamstring injury, so there could be some extremely cheap options with the potential to take on a starter’s workload. Can you trust Jordan Howard or Patrick Laird against a tough Cardinals defense with Gaskin out, Breida iffy and DeAndre Washington unable to join the team until next week after being acquired in a trade?

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey appears ready to return from a high-ankle sprain against the Chiefs and McCaffrey has been a fixture in NFL DFS lineups throughout his career because of his enormous value as both a runner and receiver. Should you jump right back on the McCaffrey bandwagon or look elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool as you wait to see how he looks coming off injury? Before finalizing any Week 9 NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. With Kenyan Drake out with an ankle injury, Edmonds will get the start on Sunday against the Dolphins and volume should be high for one of the most productive per-touch backs the NFL has seen the last couple seasons.

Edmonds has averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per catch since the start of 2019 and he’s scored eight times on just 127 touches. Edmonds ranks sixth in the NFL among running back in yards per route run (1.90) and he ranks second among running backs in breakaway run rate (10.3 percent). With the potential for 15-20 touches against a Miami defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.9), you’ll definitely want Edmonds in your Week 9 NFL DFS lineups.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings). Lockett has been somewhat boom or bust the last three weeks, with three games where he was targeted five times or fewer where he failed to exceed four catches and 44 yards without a score. However, the weeks where he’s boomed he’s been a game-changer in daily Fantasy.

Lockett caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago against the Cardinals and had another 100-yard game with three scores against the Cowboys earlier in the year. In Week 9, he’ll take on a solid Buffalo defense, but with DK Metcalf likely to draw most of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White’s attention, Lockett should have some one-on-one opportunities.

Lockett plays 55.7 percent of his snaps out of the slot and Jamison Crowder, Cooper Kupp and Isaiah Ford have all had solid days against Buffalo with at least seven catches for 75 yards while predominantly playing out of the slot. Look for Lockett to get involved early with White trying to take Metcalf away, which should increase Lockett’s incredible boom potential for Week 9.

