MR-W vs ST-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women – 7 November 2020 (Sydney)

Melbourne Renegades Women will take Sydney Thunder Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The Thunders are at the top of the table and haven’t put a paddle wrong in the tournament so far. They are unbeaten in the tournament with 8 points in their kitty whereas, the Renegades have not won a single game in the tournament so far and are at the bottom position. This should be a cake-walk for the Sydney side.

Pitch Report – The fresh pitch is expected to support the pacers in this game and the batters can also enjoy some good bounce.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Renegades Women – Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Sattherwaite, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Rosemary Mair.

Sydney Thunder Women – Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

H Knight, J Jo-Johnson, R Haynes, S Bates, and L Smith.

MR-W vs ST-W Team Wicket-Keeper

L Lee (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Lee was one of the best players of the Renegades last season and the team relies on her to give them a good start. She is the opener of the side and has to be the best pick in this category.

MR-W vs ST-W Team Batsmen

R Haynes (Price 9.5) and R Trenaman (Price 8) will be our batters from the Sydney Thunder Women. Haynes proved her class in the last game by scoring a brilliant half-century and she is going to be an asset in this game as well whereas Trenaman opens the innings for her side and has played some decent knocks in the tournament. Both of them are good players.

A Sattherwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the Melbourne Renegades Women. She is not in great form but, she is a talented player and plays international cricket as well. Sattherwaite is the best player to complete the mandatory batters pick.

MR-W vs ST-W Team All-Rounders

H Knight (Price 10.5) and S Jo-Johnson (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Thunder Women. Knight is in a top-notch form and has scored 142 runs in the last three innings with 6 wickets in her bowling as well whereas Johnson is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 18 wickets last season. She has picked four wickets this season and has been batting really well

G Wareham (Price 9.5) and S Molineux (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Wareham has been the best player of the side and has scored a half-century this season. She is a good wicket-taker as well whereas Molineux opens the innings for the side and has proved her wicket-taking abilities in the International circuit as well.

MR-W vs ST-W Team Bowlers

S Ismail (Price 9.5), S Bates (Price 8.5), and L Smith (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Thunder Women. Bates picked 15 wickets last season and has picked seven wickets in the last three games whereas Smith has also been bowling well and has picked four wickets in the last three games. Ismail, on the other hand, is a world-class bowler and has the ability to change the game.

Match Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sem Bates and Heather Knight

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Georgia Wareham and Sammy Jo-Johnson

