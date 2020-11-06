USATSI



Major League Baseball announced the winners of the 2020 Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday night. The award is annually given to the top offensive player at each position in each league, though in the outfield there are simply three outfielders without a breakdown of left, center and right fielders.

The big highlight here on an individual level is Angels star Mike Trout winning his eighth Silver Slugger. Only Barry Bonds (12) has won more among outfielders in history. Keep in mind this has only been an award since the 1980 season.

On the team level, the NL was dominated by the Braves, as they took home four Silver Sluggers. Marcell Ozuna was one of the Braves who won a Silver Slugger, and he did so as a National League DH. MLB used a designated hitter in both leagues during the shortened 2020 season and normally awards a Silver Slugger to a pitcher instead. The Padres had two, so the NL wasn’t very diverse in terms of being spread around to teams. In the AL, the White Sox led the way with three winners, two of whom were first-timers.

The winners were announced on MLB Network during the 6 p.m. ET hour on a live show. Here they are with the number in parentheses noting how many Silver Sluggers each player has now won in his career.

American League

National League