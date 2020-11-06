Zach Lowe talks about the Denver Nuggets trading Michael Porter Jr. for Bradley Beal this 2020 offseason.

Bradley Beal has been the talk of this 2020 offseason, ever since the NBA Finals commenced. Every NBA analyst or Twitter junkie has been trying to place Beal in multiple different trade scenarios and packages.

Every team ranging from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, to now, the Denver Nuggets, have been discussed as hypothetical Bradley Beal destinations. The Beal ‘sweepstakes’ have begun, even though he isn’t even a free agent this offseason.

This is because the Washington Wizards have been a very disappointing team, ever since John Wall ruptured his Achilles tendon. Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks took to the Lowe Post podcast to discuss where Bradley Beal could end up, and be a great fit as well.

Could Michael Porter Jr. be involved in a Bradley Beal trade?

The Denver Nuggets are on the other side of the coin in this trade scenario. Fresh off a WCF appearance, the Nuggets are set for the future with have insane depth off the bench and incredible young guys to build around.

One of these young guys is Michael Porter Jr., who the Nuggets picked 14th overall in 2018. He really showed out in the 2020 Playoffs, being a great offensive spark plug off the bench.

When discussing possible moves the Nuggets could make, Zach Lowe said, “I think Michael Porter Jr. is the Bradley Beal trump card. I don’t even know what they would put him in for Bradley Beal. I don’t think that’s a no brainer for them.”

“Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together — trying to see if they can get me. That’s not a secret.” – Bradley Beal on trade rumors (Via @OldManAndThree | h/t nbcsports) pic.twitter.com/wZITltOzMR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 28, 2020

Lowe seemed quite on the fence about wanting to trade Porter for Beal. Porter still has much more room to grow on offense, and certainly on defense.

However, if the Nuggets feel like they are in win now mode, making a move for Bradley Beal, while offering up Gary Harris, Porter Jr., and Will Barton, then they could explore that too.