As a first-time champion this year, Alex Caruso has learned a lot about that mindset. He details his experience of watching ‘The Last Dance’ on JJ Redick’s podcast.

When basketball (and other sports) were off the table during the quarantine period, fans turned to other sources of basketball. The release date of ESPN documentary series ‘The Last Dance’, scheduled for the summer of 2020, was moved up to April. Nearly every fan of the game had their eyes glued to the screen for every new episode.

Also Read: When people compare LeBron James with Michael Jordan, I vomit’: Celtics star on why Lakers’ talisman isn’t GOAT

Although most of the things shown in the documentary were already known to aficionados, it was still a sight for sore eyes. Michael Jordan’s killer mentality was laid bare to the public like never before with this release.

Alex Caruso speaks about the ‘drug-like’ effect of watching The Last Dance

Caruso was recently a guest on JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast. He spoke about his experience as a first-time champion and playing with LeBron James. The Lakers guard also detailed his journey from going undrafted in 2016 to being a crucial cog in a championship juggernaut.

But the most fascinating part of the interview was undoubtedly him speaking about his experience of watching the 10-part documentary series.

“It’s like a drug you can’t get enough of… I watched ‘The Last Dance’ documentary and every time they will celebrate a championship. You see the banner coming. You see the confetti coming up. I would get that adrenaline rush, I’d get that feeling and I was like, ‘Man I gotta feel that.’”

“Before the finals started I watched The Last Dance over again. Because I wanted to get that little bit of juice ’cause I wanted to have the dream again in my head. Even though we [Lakers] blew them [Heat] out in Game 6, until the clock hit zero, I really didn’t have that feeling.”

Also Read: ‘Every team wants Alex Caruso’: Multiple franchises want to trade Lakers guard away from Los Angeles

Alex Caruso on why Frank Vogel was the right choice to coach the Lakers video courtesy of JJ Redick and Tommy Alter’s podcast @OldManAndThree: pic.twitter.com/DgDyB8MEGZ — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) November 6, 2020

Caruso also spoke about the influence of head coach Frank Vogel on the team as a strategist. All in all, this edition of the podcast is definitely worth listening to.