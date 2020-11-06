Getty Images



With the caveat that it’s still rather early in the Premier League season, this match of two exorbitantly talented teams is oddly not a battle between two squads at the top of the table. While Liverpool have done their part to compete for the top spot, currently sitting in second place behind Southampton, thanks to the Saints’ Friday win over Newcastle, Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped enough points to leave them in 10th through six games.

Regardless, both clubs still have the players to field squads that can put on an incredible show on the pitch, as this week’s Champions League fixtures demonstrated. Gabriel Jesus has returned from injury and already scored coming off the bench against Olympiacos, Raheem Sterling is as dangerous as ever and Kevin De Bruyne still looks to be one of — if not the — best midfielders in the world. Liverpool, meanwhile have Diogo Jota coming off a hat-trick against Atalanta in a match that also saw Mohamed Salah reminding those who might have forgotten that he could be the most talented scorer in the Premier League.

Each side is also facing an injury woe. Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara is reportedly out this weekend while he recovers from a knee injury that dates back to the Merseyside Derby in October, joining Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho on the sidelines, and Manchester City will be without 32-year-old striker Sergio Aguero.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium — Manchester, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: NBC Peacock

Odds: Man City +102; Draw +285; Liverpool +235 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Liverpool

+0.5

It’s hard to find a more in-form team both in and out of England than Liverpool is at this moment. Combine that with Manchester City’s inconsistency, even in supposedly simple matches throughout Europe, and you get a win for the Reds. Pick: Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1