Lamar Odom’s chequered personal life has taken another turn. His engagement with long-time partner Sabrina Parr has now been broken off.

Odom, who last played in the NBA for the Clippers in 2012-13, has been retired from the game for over 6 years now. He dealt with a cocaine addiction during most of his playing days. This finally caught up to him in terms of on-court performance at the late stages of his career.

Odom seemed to have redeemed himself from this drug problem over the past couple of years. He successfully underwent a rehab program after nearly dying of drug-related complications in December 2015.

Sabrina Parr calls off engagement with Lamar Odom citing his need for ‘help’

The couple was originally set to get married in November 2021 after the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year proposed to Parr last year. Odom and Parr had been seen together on social media frequently, especially during the quarantine months which they spent together.

They announced their plan to get married before the winter of next year in August this year. Parr used Instagram to relay the following message to their followers:

Sabrina Parr announces that she and Lamar Odom are no longer engaged!! pic.twitter.com/U8vuJeVbxA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 5, 2020

“Ya’ll know how I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Since she hasn’t expanded about the ‘help’ Odom requires, there are two distinct possibilities here. One is that Odom may have had a relapse on his drug addiction, making it necessary for him to undergo another rehabilitation program.

The other would be to ascribe this to a mental health condition, which looks the likelier scenario in the scheme of things. The amount of guilt Odom displayed over his drug addiction tends to indicate us in this direction.