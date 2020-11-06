This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Hey, it’s Friday!

Sorry for the exclamation mark, as I’m sure you can see through it and know I’m just as exhausted as you are thanks to a week that has seemed like a year.

But here we are on Friday in the first week of November of 2020 and if you’re like me you’ve been watching more cable news in the past few days and nights then you watch all year (who knew a very caring Tom Selleck is out there pitching reverse mortgages?) .

Usually here in the Morning Win I wax poetic about sports with takes that sometimes you are OK with or takes that sometimes you are not OK with and have you tracking me down on various social media platforms to tell me that I stink. And I love all that.

But here today I have nothing when it comes to sports takes. Instead, I’m just tired from three stressful days of watching election coverage, watching people argue with each other on various social media platforms, and watching in awe as that dude from CNN breaks down basically every county in America.

That man, of course, is John King. He, along with MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, have become the stars of election coverage this year. The way they never stop talking while telling you about counties and how they have voted in years past and how they are voting this year and how the rest of the voting should go while breaking down math and percentages has been incredible to watch. I don’t know how they do it and I don’t know how they even get in that game in the first place. It’s a very strange profession.

Also, when do they eat or go to the bathroom? King yesterday was on TV for like 19 hours straight dealing out data while the annoying Wolf Blitzer kept butting in with questions.

I also don’t get the “B-Team” John King guy who comes on CNN at midnight. He’s a younger fella who has absolutely mastered King’s tone and mannerisms in a way that creeps me out every time the shift change comes in the middle of the night.

Oh, and then there was a masterful spoof of King’s work by comedian Michael Kosta. You should watch this and laugh. Laughing is good.

It’s been a wild few days and it looks like it’s going to be wild few weeks or months or more as this thing goes on.

Thankfully it’s Friday, though, and the weekend will soon be here and we can shift back to some football watching.

That’s going to feel really nice after all of this politics watching.

Sorry, John King.

Quick hits: Did AB dupe the Bucs?… Jimmie Johnson’s turning point in legendary career… Best NFL survivor pool picks… And more!

– Henry McKenna looks at Antonio Brown’s new home with the Bucs and rightly says AB’s troubling history can’t be ignored.

– Michelle Martinelli has a great piece on Jimmie Johnson and how a terrifying crash helped shape his legendary NASCAR career.

– Charles Curtis has the five best picks for your NFL survivor pools this week.

– Steven Ruiz looks at how the Patriots are rebuilding and how they don’t miss Tom Brady.

– Charles Curtis and Steven Ruiz have their NFL Week 9 picks against the spread.