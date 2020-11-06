J Holder and Kane Williamson: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s overseas pair stood tall on their potential to move closer to IPL 2020 trophy.

During the eliminator match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in a tight chase.

Chasing a 132-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals starting with wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami (0) in the first over itself.

Sunrisers captain David Warner (17) and batsman Manish Pandey (23) did hit a few boundaries in the powerplay but both of them getting out in quick succession had put the third-ranked team on the points table on the back foot.

It was an unbeaten match-winning 65-run partnership between batsman Kane Williamson and all-rounder Jason Holder which powered SRH to seal the chase in the last over. Williamson, who scored his 14th IPL half-century, top-scored for his team with his 50* (44) with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Holder, on the other hand, scored two consecutive boundaries off Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini to win the match scoring 24* (20). With bowling figures of 4-0-25-3, Holder was the pick of Sunrisers’ bowlers in the first innings.

Earlier, Royal Challenegrs had scored 131/7 in 20 overs after Warner won the toss elected to field. In what was his 38th IPL half-century, wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers top-scored for Bangalore with his 56 (43).

Twitter reactions on J Holder and Kane Williamson partnership:

They rise to the occasion @SunRisers I know it will be #JasonHolder but my man of the match #Natrajan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

#RCB paid heavy price for tactless and frankly poor batting. Bitter fight put up defending 131 was admirable, but should have scored 20-25 runs more. Paltry target made relatively it easy for #SRH, though there were tense moments. Williamson’s serene approach made the difference — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 6, 2020

