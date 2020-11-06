“I would’ve preferred to see him at Alfa Romeo”- F1 safety car driver on Mick Schumacher’s debut season team in the sport.

Mick Schumacher is tipped to make his debut in Formula 1 in 2021 as he is set to mark his thumping F2 championship victory, however, earlier in the season he was speculated to bag a seat in Alfa Romeo.

But the F1 team decided to go ahead with its current lineup of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, hence snubbing Schumacher’s move. On the other hand, Haas has two spots vacant and the German driver is rumoured to grab a seat over there.

Though, many were inclined towards Mick taking a seat at Alfa Romeo, including the current Formula 1 driver Bernd Maylander, who talked about the possible rookie season of Schumacher next year.

”Haas is a good place to start as a rookie. Personally, I would have preferred to see him at Alfa Romeo because they are a bit closer to Ferrari, but it is a good start. Günther Steiner is a great person with whom he can build something beautiful,” says Bernd Maylander to Sport1.de.

The driver of the Safety Car in Formula 1 is looking forward to seeing the Schumacher name back in the sport. ”Mick Schumacher in Formula 1 can deliver something very beautiful.”

“If you look at the past seasons, I really have a lot of confidence in Mick. He is at the top of the Formula 2 championship and I think he is going to win it. He has the potential to succeed in Formula 1 and he can do great things”, Maylander concludes.

Possible rookie partnership

Haas earlier hesitant of lining up a rookie lineup has now admitted that may be compelled to draw one. Sergio Perez in an earlier interview clarified that he is looking for a big move and a lower order transfer in F1 is not going to be satisfactory for him.

Thus, along with Schumacher, Haas only has Callum Ilott and Nikita Mazepin (if his father decides to shed money) to present on the track. Though, there are also fresh rumours of Gunther Steiner making a contact with Nico Hulkenberg.

So whatever Haas is going to decide for 2021 is going to be interesting, at the moment, it is not even sure whether Schumacher will get a seat or not, though Ferrari will be on their toes to make it possible to further shine their prospects.