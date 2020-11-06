“I knew right away they’re gonna fire me”: Miro reveals the moment he was sure WWE would release him. Ho joined AEW a few months later.

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was part of the numerous superstars and backstage executives WWE let go off this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Bulgarian Brute has claimed however, that he knew he was going to be fired well in advance.

The former United States Champion believes the WWE released him due to him airing his grievances and mobilizing his fellow wrestlers against the company regarding the treatment of their employees during the pandemic. Once word leaked to the dirtsheets, he was convinced this was the end of his WWE career.

Miro reveals the moment he was sure WWE would release him

“I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation,” he said on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast. “We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office.

“From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they’re gonna fire me because they’re going to blame it all on me of course because I’m the guy, but it doesn’t matter.”

Miro spoke on a number of issues, such as lashing out at WWE’s head of talent relations Mark Carano over his mistreatment and how he got in trouble with the WWE for changing his hairstyle without informing them.

He is now a member of the AEW following the end of his no-compete clause.

