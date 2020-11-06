USA Today



Golden Tate’s stint with the New York Giants hasn’t gone as well as he nor the franchise expected. Tate reached a tipping point with the Giants this week, starting with yelling to the camera “throw me the ball” after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass during the Giants’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday. Those frustrations from Tate lasted into the week, with the Giants’ receiver being absent from practice Wednesday due to internal issues with the team. Tate’s wife, Elise, added fuel to the fire with an Instagram post explaining he’s “under utilized” and was “wide open” throughout the game, expressing the Giants to “feed him the ball.” The post has since been deleted.

Giants coaches had to put out the flames as Tate returned to practice Thursday, one day after not being at the team’s walkthrough session.

“We’re dealing internally with a lot of things,” said Giants head coach Joe Judge Wednesday. “He will be back in the building and practicing with us the remainder of the week. It will be business as usual. We’re going to deal with this internally, and that’s all I’m really going to say about that.”

Tate has struggled this season, catching just 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns (10.3 yards per catch). The 32.3 yards per game are the lowest Tate’s had since he was a second-team receiver with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. Over the past three games, Tate’s had just four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns — while being targeted just six times.

“I don’t really want to comment much on that,” said Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett Thursday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. “Obviously Golden’s done a good job for us when given opportunities. We try to get opportunities for all our guys.”

The Giants didn’t unload Tate at the trade deadline, owing him $14.45 million in base salary over the remaining two years of his contract. New York would save just over $6.1 million in cap space if it moves own from the 32-year-old Tate after the season.

Tate has recorded 71 catches for 902 yards and eight touchdowns in 18 games with the Giants. Not exactly worth the $22.95 million that was fully guaranteed to him two seasons ago.