Ryan Fitzpatrick might not be the Dolphins starting quarterback anymore, but he was still drawing most of the attention at practice this week and that’s because the veteran decided to show up in what might be the shortest shorts that any NFL player has worn to any practice this year.

If you’re wondering how short the shorts were, you’re in luck because there were plenty of pictures taken of the Fitzpatrick on Wednesday, which is when he decided to wear the NFL’s version of daisy dukes.

Let’s take a look at the shorts.

I know what you’re thinking and yes, there is also video of Fitzpatrick wearing his short shorts.

A reporter from NBC-6 in South Florida managed to get some video of Fitzpatrick stretching before practice.

It’s a good thing he kept his stretching to a minimum while avoiding multiple positions, otherwise that might have turned into an X-rated video.

As surprising as it might seem, Fitzpatrick doesn’t wear the short shorts all the time. The quarterback actually had a reason for wearing the short shorts to practice this week and that was to honor former teammate Isaiah Ford, who was shipped off to New England just before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Apparently, Ford wore short shorts to practice all the time and Fitzpatrick wanted to keep the tradition alive.

Fitzpatrick and Ford had been teammates since the beginning of the 2019 season when the quarterback signed with the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only one who honored Ford this week. Dolphins coach Brian Flores had some glowing words for the former seventh-round pick, who was selected by the Dolphins in 2017.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Isaiah Ford,” Flores said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I think he’s a kid who worked extremely hard, made a lot of plays for us. As far as his work ethic and just team-oriented, put the team first, just great attitude; I just really enjoyed working with him, but at the end of the day we felt like the best thing for us was to make that particular trade.”

Ford is now headed to New England where hopefully Bill Belichick will allow the receiver to continue his daily tradition of wearing short shorts to practice.