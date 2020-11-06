One of the best rivalries in the SEC will take center stage on Saturday afternoon, before a top-10 showdown between ACC powerhouses caps what should be a thrilling day of college football.

No. 8 Florida will meet No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville for the latest edition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” which will be significantly downsized in 2020 due to the pandemic.

At 7:30, No. 4 Notre Dame will host No. 1 Clemson, which will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Purdue at No. 9 Wisconsin has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM. Scroll down to see our four betting locks of the week.

Friday, November 6th

No. 11 Miami (5-1) at NC State (4-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Miami -400 | NC State +310

Spread: Miami -10

Point total: 58.5 © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 BYU (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0)

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Moneyline: BYU -176 | Boise State +145

Spread: BYU -3.5

Point total: 62.5 © AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Saturday, November 7th

No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Moneyline: Michigan -162 | Indiana +135

Spread: Michigan -3.5

Point total: 54.5

*Best Bet*: Over 54.5 © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 SMU (6-1) at Temple (1-3)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Moneyline: SMU -834 | Temple +550

Spread: SMU -17.5

Point total: 62.5 © Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State (0-0) at No. 20 USC (0-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: USC -385 | Arizona State +300

Spread: USC -11

Point total: 55.5

*Best bet*: USC -11

West Virginia (4-2) at No. 22 Texas (4-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Texas -228 | West Virginia +185

Spread: Texas -6.5

Point total: 54.5 © Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 25 Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -589 | Liberty +425

Spread: Virginia Tech -16.5

Point total: 67.5 © AP Photo/Gerry Broome

UMass (0-1) at No. 16 Marshall (5-0)

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Moneyline: Not listed

Spread: Marshall -42.5

Point total: 55.5

No. 8 Florida (3-1) at No. 5 Georgia (4-1)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Georgia -154 | Florida +130

Spread: Georgia -3

Point total: 53.5 © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Houston (2-2) at No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Cincinnati -556 | Houston +400

Spread: Cincinnati -13

Point total: 53.5

*Best Bet*: Cincinnati -13 © Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (0-6) at No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Not listed

Spread: Oklahoma -38.5

Point total: 63.5 © Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1) at Kansas State (4-2)

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -500 | Kansas State +380

Spread: Oklahoma State -11.5

Point total: 45.5 © AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Texas A&M -334 | South Carolina +265

Spread: Texas A&M -10

Point total: 58.5

Baylor (1-3) at No. 17 Iowa State (4-2)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Moneyline: Iowa State -527 | Baylor +390

Spread: Iowa State -14

Point total: 47.5 © Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Clemson -209 | Notre Dame +170

Spread: Clemson -5.5

Point total: 50.5 © AP Photo/Tony Tribble

Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Lines not listed © Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford (0-0) at No. 12 Oregon (0-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Oregon -358 | Stanford +275

Spread: Oregon -7.5

Point total: 50.5 © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports