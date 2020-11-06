One of the best rivalries in the SEC will take center stage on Saturday afternoon, before a top-10 showdown between ACC powerhouses caps what should be a thrilling day of college football.
No. 8 Florida will meet No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville for the latest edition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” which will be significantly downsized in 2020 due to the pandemic.
At 7:30, No. 4 Notre Dame will host No. 1 Clemson, which will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Purdue at No. 9 Wisconsin has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM. Scroll down to see our four betting locks of the week.
Friday, November 6th
No. 11 Miami (5-1) at NC State (4-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Miami -400 | NC State +310
Spread: Miami -10
Point total: 58.5
No. 9 BYU (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0)
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Moneyline: BYU -176 | Boise State +145
Spread: BYU -3.5
Point total: 62.5
Saturday, November 7th
No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Moneyline: Michigan -162 | Indiana +135
Spread: Michigan -3.5
Point total: 54.5
*Best Bet*: Over 54.5
No. 19 SMU (6-1) at Temple (1-3)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN+
Moneyline: SMU -834 | Temple +550
Spread: SMU -17.5
Point total: 62.5
Arizona State (0-0) at No. 20 USC (0-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: USC -385 | Arizona State +300
Spread: USC -11
Point total: 55.5
*Best bet*: USC -11
West Virginia (4-2) at No. 22 Texas (4-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Texas -228 | West Virginia +185
Spread: Texas -6.5
Point total: 54.5
No. 25 Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -589 | Liberty +425
Spread: Virginia Tech -16.5
Point total: 67.5
UMass (0-1) at No. 16 Marshall (5-0)
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN+
Moneyline: Not listed
Spread: Marshall -42.5
Point total: 55.5
No. 8 Florida (3-1) at No. 5 Georgia (4-1)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Georgia -154 | Florida +130
Spread: Georgia -3
Point total: 53.5
Houston (2-2) at No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Cincinnati -556 | Houston +400
Spread: Cincinnati -13
Point total: 53.5
*Best Bet*: Cincinnati -13
Kansas (0-6) at No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Not listed
Spread: Oklahoma -38.5
Point total: 63.5
No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1) at Kansas State (4-2)
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -500 | Kansas State +380
Spread: Oklahoma State -11.5
Point total: 45.5
No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Texas A&M -334 | South Carolina +265
Spread: Texas A&M -10
Point total: 58.5
Baylor (1-3) at No. 17 Iowa State (4-2)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Moneyline: Iowa State -527 | Baylor +390
Spread: Iowa State -14
Point total: 47.5
No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Clemson -209 | Notre Dame +170
Spread: Clemson -5.5
Point total: 50.5
Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Lines not listed
Stanford (0-0) at No. 12 Oregon (0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Oregon -358 | Stanford +275
Spread: Oregon -7.5
Point total: 50.5
South Alabama (3-3) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -834 | South Alabama +560
Spread: Coastal Carolina -17.5
Point total: 55.5
*Best Bet*: Coastal -17.5