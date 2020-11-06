Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports



Three days before kickoff of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have lost arguably the best player on their defense. As reported by ESPN and NFL Network, the team placed star defensive tackle Chris Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. Although Jones himself had not contracted the virus, per Mike Garafolo, his recent close contact with an infected person earned him a spot on the new reserve list. Thankfully, Jones was cleared on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and he was back at practice. Jones is now set to play on Sunday against the Panthers as he either last had contact with the infected party several days ago, or he is not high risk, per Rapoport.

Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on what was a busy day for the league when it came to COVID news around the NFL. On Thursday, more than 40 percent of all teams encountered positive cases or close contacts.

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler, who this July signed a four-year, $80 million extension, logged 24.5 sacks between 2018-2019 and has already added another 4.5 in eight games this year. During K.C.’s current three-game win streak, he’s totaled six tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits.

Jones and the Chiefs defensive line will be looking to shut down star running back Christian McCaffrey this Sunday, who is making his return to the field after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.