Bob Ley has always been honest on the air and off it when his now-former colleagues at ESPN were laid off, paying tribute to them on Outside the Lines.

Now that Ley is no longer with the network, having retired in 2019, he’s honest once again on Twitter as layoffs have once again hit ESPN.

“Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the ESPN team members laid off today,” he wrote on Thursday, as some of his former colleagues revealed they had lost their jobs. “Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football.”

Among those who had lost their jobs was longtime college football writer Ivan Maisel: