BH-W vs AS-W Fantasy Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women – 7 November 2020 (Sydney)

Adelaide Strikers Women will take Brisbane Heat Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The Brisbane Heat women are currently at the fourth position with 4 points in their kitty, whereas the Strikers have 3 points in their kitty. Most of the games have been rain-affected this year but the Heat have certainly played better than the strikers.

Pitch Report –The pitch is expected to be slow in nature and the shot-making won’t be easy.

Match Details :

Time:- 6:45 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Brisbane Heat Women – Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock.

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

L Wolvaardt, J Jonassen, T McGrath, D Kimmince, and S Coyte.

BH-W vs AS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

G Redmayne (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. She opened the innings last time around for her team and this makes her a clear pick in this category.

BH-W vs AS-W Team Batsmen

L Wolvaardt (Price 9) and B Patterson (Price 8.5) will be our batter from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt has already scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament and is in really good form whereas Patterson has been picked by the majority of the people and is a safer option in the small-league teams.

M Green (Price 9) will be our batter from Brisbane Heat Women. Green has not been great this season but she plays in the top-order and is a really good International level player. She is the perfect option to complete the mandatory three batters quota.

[The Batters have not done anything significant till now in the tournament]

BH-W vs AS-W Team All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 10) and A Kerr (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Brisbane Heat Women. Jonassen is an incredible T20 bowler and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of last season. She is in brilliant form and has picked five wickets in the last couple of games whereas she has been decent in her batting as well. Kerr, on the other hand, is currently out of form but, she is also an International level player. Both of them are really experienced campaigners.

T McGrath (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Adelaide Strikers Women. McGrath is a wonderful player who will open the batting for her side and is a wicket-taker as well. She has been really good in the tournament so far with both bat and the ball. Tahlia has scored 85 runs in the last three innings.

BH-W vs AS-W Team Bowlers

S Coyte (Price 9) and M Schutt (Price 9.5) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Coyte has picked six wickets in the tournament so far whereas Schutt is one of the bowlers in Australian cricket and has picked three wickets in the tournament.

D Kimmince (Price 9) and N Hancock (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Brisbane Heat Women. Both of them are international level players and have picked four & five wickets each respectively in the tournament so far. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sarah Coyte and Laura Wolvaardt

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.