When Jerick McKinnon crossed the goal-line for a one-yard touchdown Thursday night, it didn’t mean much in terms of the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers. They still lost by a wide margin, 34-17.

But the touchdown was extremely meaningful to bettors.

The over/under for the total points in the game was around 48, which meant if the Packers won 34-10, those who took the under would have won.

Now you know what happened … and now you know why that’s a horrible bad beat. Those who took the over rejoiced, and those with the under were extremely bummed out.

Joe Buck not-so-subtly referred to that fact on the air:

And now, some people who were not happy about the touchdown: