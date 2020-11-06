5 best Baby Yoda memes from Season 2 Episode 2 (News)

WARNING: THERE ARE THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 SPOILERS AHEAD!

Welcome to our second edition of this post, which we’re going to do every week after each episode of The Mandaorian. It’s really the most important stuff from those chapters: the Baby Yoda moments and memes that sprout out of The Child appearing on the Disney+ series.

If you didn’t get enough Baby Yoda in episode one of the second season (although you got the kid going “WHEEEEE” in a speeder bike!), fear not: there was A LOT more of The Child in Chapter 10: “The Passenger.”

Here’s what we saw when the episode dropped on Friday:

He ran to Mando

DAWWWWWWWWWWWW!

cw // #themandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

the way baby yoda runs to his dad after he saved him I CAN’T WITH THIS CUTENESS ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/6RYdmmR7fm — zed | mando spoilers (@vadersanakin) November 6, 2020

#TheMandalorian and #TheChild ~ #BabyYoda running into the waiting safety of Mando’s arms is the CUTEST thing you will see this year.

🥰 pic.twitter.com/G0ShpIWBfD — Mando’s Baby (@MandosBabyYoda) November 6, 2020

The Child loves eggs

Um, yeah, can you stop eating the eggs? If you eat ’em all, an entire species is done for.

Scenes of Baby Yoda eating eggs aka the highlights of Chapter 10, which is kinda sad tbh. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZUbtZWFm3I — Your Local Cinephile (@YCinephile) November 6, 2020

Baby Yoda looking around to make sure his dad isn’t around so he can snack on the forbidden eggs. How can he be so naughty?😭😭😭 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/FR0aFBgOgu — Pampered Bookworm (@riya_rsp16) November 6, 2020

Baby Yoda after eating the first egg:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/UOyZhNN2Vx — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Nobody: Literally nobody: Mando every time he sees baby yoda look at the canister of eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/GOKoOrX2OF — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Baby Yoda when the frog lady left her eggs unattended for 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/emNoQmwRyA — BΛПGӨ 🦌 (@GiannisPlsStay) November 6, 2020

But he has another meal!

May this picture of Baby Yoda and his space lunchables be a blessing upon your twitter feed pic.twitter.com/yH8Eam4wi1 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 6, 2020

baby yoda is unquestionably the most adorable being pic.twitter.com/uwvr6Alt4w — zed | mando spoilers (@vadersanakin) November 6, 2020

It’s nap time

nap time pic.twitter.com/FbGE1Ft6Wl — bopit baby yoda || mando spoilers (@djindarin) November 6, 2020

we all know baby yoda would leap out of his hammock at the first chance he gets, just so he can sleep on din’s chest 🥺 pic.twitter.com/djsv8kqD79 — april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 6, 2020

“NO!”

I’m separating this one from the egg eating. This is just a spectacular moment.