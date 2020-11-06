Home Trending 5 best Baby Yoda memes from Season 2 Episode 2 (News)

WARNING: THERE ARE THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 SPOILERS AHEAD! 

Welcome to our second edition of this post, which we’re going to do every week after each episode of The Mandaorian. It’s really the most important stuff from those chapters: the Baby Yoda moments and memes that sprout out of The Child appearing on the Disney+ series.

If you didn’t get enough Baby Yoda in episode one of the second season (although you got the kid going “WHEEEEE” in a speeder bike!), fear not: there was A LOT more of The Child in Chapter 10: “The Passenger.”

Here’s what we saw when the episode dropped on Friday:

He ran to Mando

DAWWWWWWWWWWWW!

The Child loves eggs

Um, yeah, can you stop eating the eggs? If you eat ’em all, an entire species is done for.

But he has another meal!

It’s nap time

“NO!”

I’m separating this one from the egg eating. This is just a spectacular moment.

