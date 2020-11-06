Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st It would take a lot for Justin Fields to drive a wedge into the Trevor Lawrence-Jets union. To Fields’ credit, he is playing at a really high level to open the season. It still makes sense for the Jets to select Lawrence.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd NFL teams do not bench their franchise quarterbacks. The doubt has creeped into the Jacksonville franchise and the door has creaked open for Justin Fields. It is the type of jolt that the Jaguars desperately need after parting with so many talented players in recent years.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Andrew Thomas has not been effective on the left side to say the least. He could be moved to the right side or could slide inside to the offensive guard position. Either way, it seems unlikely that the Giants are going to move on from Daniel Jones this soon, especially if Dave Gettleman is still the general manager.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Sam Hubbard is a good player and a building block for that Cincinnati defense. However, it would not hurt to have an explosive edge rusher opposite him. The Bengals are certain to make some changes along their defensive line and Rousseau would be another great addition.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Miami acknowledges a blue-chip talent left on the board and make the move to select Micah Parsons. Brian Flores wants to win the line of scrimmage and show a variety of fronts. Parsons can uplift that entire defense.



Trey Lance



QB

NFL Draft • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

Matt Ryan’s contract is too expensive to dump immediately so the most likely scenario is Trey Lance backing up Ryan for a season. Atlanta is bringing in a new coach and that coach may not want the future of the franchise to be hamstrung by a 35-year-old quarterback.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st I doubt that Washington sees a future with Kyle Allen but maybe they do. In this scenario, let’s say Allen stays and the team needs more firepower to pair with Terry McLaurin.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs Los Angeles has a young quarterback to build around but the offensive line is a concern. Samuel Cosmi can be the future of the Chargers offensive line.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Denver has some veterans and Michael Ojemudia at the cornerback position. There is no guarantee any lock down a starting role entering the 2021 regular season. Caleb Farley is an intelligent and big cornerback.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Dallas could go in a variety of directions. It is an injury-prone, aging roster. Patrick Surtain II steps into a starting role once occupied by Byron Jones.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The work done to rebuild the defense in the 2020 NFL Draft was remarkable but the offensive line needs some attention. Carolina sounds committed to Teddy Bridgewater, who has played well, so the addition of Wyatt Davis allows the Panthers to strengthen his protection.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Kenny Golladay’s future in Detroit has been questioned in recent weeks. Five Lions receivers are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Jaylen Waddle would find immediate playing time available.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR There was talk of New England tanking before the season but that word is not in Bill Belichick’s vocabulary. He is outside of the range to select either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields but Zach Wilson is a nice consolation prize. He was a solid player last year but has shown more consistency and zip in his throws.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

49th POSITION RNK

7th Everson Griffen is gone. Yannick Ngakoue is gone. Danielle Hunter is coming off a major surgery. Minnesota is cap strung and has some decisions to make this offseason so the goal is to fill as many of those vacancies possible. Kwity Paye has the ability to take over games and can be one of those center piece edge rushers in Mike Zimmer’s defense.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

9th After selecting Micah Parsons earlier in the round, Miami continues to address their offensive line. Three rookies are starting along their offensive line right now and Creed Humphrey would replace Ted Karras.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Las Vegas may need to free up some salary cap space and the interior offensive line is one unit that could be trimmed. They dominated Cleveland’s defensive front over the weekend but a rookie would come much cheaper.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

63rd POSITION RNK

2nd It is a poorly kept secret that Cleveland is unsatisfied with the edge rush production opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh is a physical freak that should challenge how quickly opposing offensive tackles can get into pass protection.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th With or without Allen Robinson, the Bears could use some wide receiver help. It is less of a concern if Darnell Mooney develops into the type of player that is expected of him.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs San Francisco has gotten more than expected out of their cornerbacks considering the injuries to its defensive line. It would be foolish to assume that will continue. The 49ers add a difference maker at the position.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd The Eagles were quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline, which means that they still need help at the linebacker position. Dylan Moses is one of the best prospects available, let alone at the linebacker position.

Texas • Jr • 6’4″ / 253 lbs In my notes from last season, Texas used Joseph Ossai in more of an off-ball linebacker role, which was not to his advantage. The Longhorns have cut him loose more this season and that has led to four sacks and three forced fumbles in six games. Ossai would replace the ageless wonder Justin Houston.

Oregon State • Sr • 6’4″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

62nd POSITION RNK

8th Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were clearly not the answer to Tennessee’s lack of a pass rush. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a really athletic player coming off a season with 14 sacks.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

2nd Jacksonville needs to rejuvenate a roster that is not far removed from the AFC Championship game. It is a skeleton of that once vaunted roster. Christian Barmore can draw some eyes to the middle of the line and open things up for Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson on the edge.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Kyle Pitts to Arizona is a tantalizing possibility. Tight end is generally not a sexy addition but Pitts has the ability to take over a game when coverage is being rolled to DeAndre Hopkins.

North Carolina • Sr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR Buffalo’s defense has not performed up to expectations this season. The addition of a rangy linebacker would allow the Bills to canvas a larger percentage of the field.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd The Saints have gone all in on a Super Bowl run in 2020. If you want an idea of what New Orleans might do in the 2021 NFL Draft, you need to look at the players on their roster with big cap hits. They are going to be well over the maximum salary cap threshold and will need to dump players, add cheaper talent.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd The linebacker position has been a big need for Green Bay. It would help if Kenny Clark were able to stay on the field but the addition of a rangy linebacker like Nick Bolton would add an important element to Mike Pettine’s defense.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

53rd POSITION RNK

7th Baltimore is probably tired of the freelancing players that they have added at wide receiver. The roster has bought into the team-first culture and understands what the coaches expect of them. They need help at wide receiver and no one has done a better job of producing pro-ready wide receivers recently than Ohio State.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th Joe Douglas understands that New York needs to fortify the offensive line, especially with the team’s newfound investment in Trevor Lawrence. Yes, wide receiver is a big concern but options can be found on Day 2 and into Day 3.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

2nd Pittsburgh’s defense has awakened in the past month and is playing at an elite level. The defensive front seven was carrying the water when the secondary was struggling. Derion Kendrick would give them a talent they have not had at cornerback in quite some time.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’5″ / 311 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR Full disclosure, I’ve watched one game of Christian Darrisaw to this point and have capped how high I am willing to place him until I see more. He is built like an offensive guard. I can see the conversation about moving him inside arising. There is no need to move him as long as he can hold up at offensive tackle. How long are scouts going to be resigned to an outdated thought? The Patriots have one starting offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-4 or taller.