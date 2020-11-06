Clemson

Jr

6'6″

220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

It would take a lot for Justin Fields to drive a wedge into the Trevor Lawrence-Jets union. To Fields’ credit, he is playing at a really high level to open the season. It still makes sense for the Jets to select Lawrence.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

NFL teams do not bench their franchise quarterbacks. The doubt has creeped into the Jacksonville franchise and the door has creaked open for Justin Fields. It is the type of jolt that the Jaguars desperately need after parting with so many talented players in recent years.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Andrew Thomas has not been effective on the left side to say the least. He could be moved to the right side or could slide inside to the offensive guard position. Either way, it seems unlikely that the Giants are going to move on from Daniel Jones this soon, especially if Dave Gettleman is still the general manager.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

Sam Hubbard is a good player and a building block for that Cincinnati defense. However, it would not hurt to have an explosive edge rusher opposite him. The Bengals are certain to make some changes along their defensive line and Rousseau would be another great addition.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

Miami acknowledges a blue-chip talent left on the board and make the move to select Micah Parsons. Brian Flores wants to win the line of scrimmage and show a variety of fronts. Parsons can uplift that entire defense.


Trey Lance


QB

NFL Draft

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

Matt Ryan’s contract is too expensive to dump immediately so the most likely scenario is Trey Lance backing up Ryan for a season. Atlanta is bringing in a new coach and that coach may not want the future of the franchise to be hamstrung by a 35-year-old quarterback.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

I doubt that Washington sees a future with Kyle Allen but maybe they do. In this scenario, let’s say Allen stays and the team needs more firepower to pair with Terry McLaurin.

Texas

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 309 lbs

Los Angeles has a young quarterback to build around but the offensive line is a concern. Samuel Cosmi can be the future of the Chargers offensive line.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

Denver has some veterans and Michael Ojemudia at the cornerback position. There is no guarantee any lock down a starting role entering the 2021 regular season. Caleb Farley is an intelligent and big cornerback.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Dallas could go in a variety of directions. It is an injury-prone, aging roster. Patrick Surtain II steps into a starting role once occupied by Byron Jones.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The work done to rebuild the defense in the 2020 NFL Draft was remarkable but the offensive line needs some attention. Carolina sounds committed to Teddy Bridgewater, who has played well, so the addition of Wyatt Davis allows the Panthers to strengthen his protection.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Kenny Golladay’s future in Detroit has been questioned in recent weeks. Five Lions receivers are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Jaylen Waddle would find immediate playing time available.

BYU

• Soph

• 6’3″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

NR

POSITION RNK

NR

There was talk of New England tanking before the season but that word is not in Bill Belichick’s vocabulary. He is outside of the range to select either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields but Zach Wilson is a nice consolation prize. He was a solid player last year but has shown more consistency and zip in his throws.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 272 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

49th

POSITION RNK

7th

Everson Griffen is gone. Yannick Ngakoue is gone. Danielle Hunter is coming off a major surgery. Minnesota is cap strung and has some decisions to make this offseason so the goal is to fill as many of those vacancies possible. Kwity Paye has the ability to take over games and can be one of those center piece edge rushers in Mike Zimmer’s defense.

Oklahoma

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 307 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

40th

POSITION RNK

9th

After selecting Micah Parsons earlier in the round, Miami continues to address their offensive line. Three rookies are starting along their offensive line right now and Creed Humphrey would replace Ted Karras.

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Las Vegas may need to free up some salary cap space and the interior offensive line is one unit that could be trimmed. They dominated Cleveland’s defensive front over the weekend but a rookie would come much cheaper.

Penn State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 253 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

63rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

It is a poorly kept secret that Cleveland is unsatisfied with the edge rush production opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh is a physical freak that should challenge how quickly opposing offensive tackles can get into pass protection.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 175 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

4th

With or without Allen Robinson, the Bears could use some wide receiver help. It is less of a concern if Darnell Mooney develops into the type of player that is expected of him.

Georgia

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 185 lbs

San Francisco has gotten more than expected out of their cornerbacks considering the injuries to its defensive line. It would be foolish to assume that will continue. The 49ers add a difference maker at the position.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Eagles were quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline, which means that they still need help at the linebacker position. Dylan Moses is one of the best prospects available, let alone at the linebacker position.

Texas

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 253 lbs

In my notes from last season, Texas used Joseph Ossai in more of an off-ball linebacker role, which was not to his advantage. The Longhorns have cut him loose more this season and that has led to four sacks and three forced fumbles in six games. Ossai would replace the ageless wonder Justin Houston.

Oregon State

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

62nd

POSITION RNK

8th

Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were clearly not the answer to Tennessee’s lack of a pass rush. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a really athletic player coming off a season with 14 sacks.

Alabama

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Jacksonville needs to rejuvenate a roster that is not far removed from the AFC Championship game. It is a skeleton of that once vaunted roster. Christian Barmore can draw some eyes to the middle of the line and open things up for Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson on the edge.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

Kyle Pitts to Arizona is a tantalizing possibility. Tight end is generally not a sexy addition but Pitts has the ability to take over a game when coverage is being rolled to DeAndre Hopkins.

North Carolina

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

NR

POSITION RNK

NR

Buffalo’s defense has not performed up to expectations this season. The addition of a rangy linebacker would allow the Bills to canvas a larger percentage of the field.

Purdue

• Soph

• 5’9″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Saints have gone all in on a Super Bowl run in 2020. If you want an idea of what New Orleans might do in the 2021 NFL Draft, you need to look at the players on their roster with big cap hits. They are going to be well over the maximum salary cap threshold and will need to dump players, add cheaper talent.

Missouri

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 232 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The linebacker position has been a big need for Green Bay. It would help if Kenny Clark were able to stay on the field but the addition of a rangy linebacker like Nick Bolton would add an important element to Mike Pettine’s defense.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

53rd

POSITION RNK

7th

Baltimore is probably tired of the freelancing players that they have added at wide receiver. The roster has bought into the team-first culture and understands what the coaches expect of them. They need help at wide receiver and no one has done a better job of producing pro-ready wide receivers recently than Ohio State.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

4th

Joe Douglas understands that New York needs to fortify the offensive line, especially with the team’s newfound investment in Trevor Lawrence. Yes, wide receiver is a big concern but options can be found on Day 2 and into Day 3.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

35th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Pittsburgh’s defense has awakened in the past month and is playing at an elite level. The defensive front seven was carrying the water when the secondary was struggling. Derion Kendrick would give them a talent they have not had at cornerback in quite some time.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 311 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

NR

POSITION RNK

NR

Full disclosure, I’ve watched one game of Christian Darrisaw to this point and have capped how high I am willing to place him until I see more. He is built like an offensive guard. I can see the conversation about moving him inside arising. There is no need to move him as long as he can hold up at offensive tackle. How long are scouts going to be resigned to an outdated thought? The Patriots have one starting offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-4 or taller.

South Carolina

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

48th

POSITION RNK

5th

Jaycee Horn was a member of my initial 2021 mock draft in May. He has the ability to be taken on Day 1 but the flashes have to become more consistent. He was a lockdown cornerback against Auburn and Bo Nix.

