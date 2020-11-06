Getty Images



The power forward position in this year’s draft class features the most well-rounded freshman last season in the Pac-12, the defensive anchor for the preseason No. 1 team last year, the most tantalizingly and mysterious international prospect, and the reigning Naismith National Player of the Year. If your team is in the market to upgrade at the position, then the options are aplenty.

So who are the top prospects at the position in this year’s draft? Take a peek below as we continue our positional series examining the top players in the draft. (If you missed it, here’s a look at the top point guards, shooting guards and top 3-and-D players from this year’s class.)

